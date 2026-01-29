Dubai, UAE : At AIME/MRO Middle East taking place on February 4 and 5, 2026, at the DWTC, the French Pavilion, under the French Fab brand, will bring together 21 leading French companies presenting smart, lower-impact MRO solutions tailored to the region’s evolving aviation needs.

The Middle East’s MRO demand continues to accelerate. Regional spending is expected to reach $16 billion by 2025 and exceed $20 billion by 2035, with the commercial fleet growing by 5.1% annually to approximately 2,600 aircraft, representing 6.7% of global fleet share.

This growth, driven by robust air traffic and national aviation strategies in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, is accelerating demand for predictive maintenance, faster turnaround times (TATs), reliable component access and lower‑carbon operations.

In response, Etihad Engineering launched Al Massar (“the path”), a strategic plan to double revenue by 2030, including significant hangar expansion in Abu Dhabi and a broader capabilities portfolio.

French aerospace expertise is deeply integrated into UAE and KSA aviation ecosystems. Notable partnerships include :

EPCOR, a subsidiary of AFI KLM E&M and partner of the French Pavilion, signing a long-term maintenance deal with Riyadh Air for APS5000 APUs on its Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet.

Safran Test Cells (Safran Aero Boosters) winning a contract from Sanad (Mubadala) to design and build an engine test cell at Sanad’s upcoming GTF MRO Center in Al Ain.

Satys Aerospace and ExecuJet MRO Services Middle East opening a dedicated aircraft painting facility at Dubai South (DWC).

Thales, Emirates, and Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans) co-developing an AI-powered system that reduces holding patterns by up to 40%, cuts fuel burn, and improves on-time arrivals.

France’s global reputation in aerospace, paired with strong local integration, makes our companies ideal partners for the Middle East’s future-focused MRO landscape”, said Axel Baroux, Managing Director, Business France Middle East.

players deliver operational excellence, shorter TATs, and greener maintenance, already visible in projects running across the region”, Baroux added. Solutions for the Middle East Vision

From maintenance and interiors to digitalization and logistics, this French delegation spans the full aircraft lifecycle. In component MRO and lifecycle services, REVIMA, Domusa, AMC Aviation, Tarmac Aerosave, EOLE Aero, and Air Châteaudun bring deep capability. ImaginAir, BT2i Group, SELA, and Latécoère elevate cabin design and the passenger experience. ABC, Techman‑Head, TEI, Usimat Sermees, and Manitou deliver mission‑critical tooling, test systems, and ground support. Aquarese Industries and GMI Aero advance surface treatment and composite repair. AirInt Services and SkinPack Solutions drive efficiency with cabin‑maintenance software, digital twins, and optimized kitting, while Prodex Aerospace Solutions secures dependable AOG response and aerospace logistics.





We invite you to visit the French Pavilion in the Sheikh Saeed Halls, Dubai World Trade Centre, on 4–5 February 2026 to meet the teams, see live demonstrations, and explore collaboration opportunities.

