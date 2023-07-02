Ras Al Khaimah: In collaboration with the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, the Japanese Consulate General in Dubai, Japan Foundation, and Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, Japan Film Week promises an unforgettable experience that showcases the unique storytelling and cultural richness of Japan.

Japan Film Week showcases not only exceptional movies but also an immersive experience that deepens cultural understanding and a celebration of both Japanese and Emirati cultures, fostering stronger ties between the two nations.

Taking place at the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, from 3-6 July, 6– 8pm, this highly anticipated four-day screening event invites residents and visitors to indulge in the magic of captivating narratives and visual splendour that Japanese cinema has to offer.

Movie line-up for Japan Film Week:

Each movie has been thoughtfully chosen to offer a unique perspective, captivating audiences of all ages and backgrounds:

Children of the Sea – a visually stunning animated film, tells the magical tale of a young girl who encounters mysterious marine creatures. This breathtaking adventure is a feast for the eyes and the imagination, perfect for families and animation enthusiasts alike.

First Gentleman – a heartwarming comedy that follows the extraordinary journey of a humble man whose wife unexpectedly becomes Japan’s first female Prime Minister. With its delightful blend of humour and a poignant message, this film promises laughter and inspiration.

Neko Ninja – a family-friendly film that celebrates friendship, courage, and the power of believing in oneself. It’s a delightful and adventurous movie that tells the tale of a young boy named Kagerota, who discovers his extraordinary ability to transform into a ninja cat and his journey thereafter.

Little Night, Little Love – a poignant and introspective film that delves into themes of love, self-discovery, and the interconnectedness of lives. With its captivating storytelling, compelling characters, and stunning cinematography, the film invites viewers to reflect on the profound beauty and unpredictability of life's fleeting moments.

Celebrating the Cultural Unity between UAE and Japan

Suqrat Bin Bisher, Art & Culture Manager with the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, said: “Building on last year’s success, we are thrilled to present the second Japan Film Week, an event that celebrates the exceptional talent and creativity of Japanese filmmakers. Collaborating with our esteemed partners, we are committed to offering experiences that enrich Ras Al Khaimah’s cultural landscape and simultaneously bolster our long-term relations.”

Whether you are a movie aficionado, a curious explorer of different cultures, or simply looking for a unique and entertaining experience, Ras Al Khaimah’s Japan Film Week is not to be missed.

For more information and registration, visit: The Japan Film Week

-Ends-

Media Contact:

Shabana | Marketing & PR Specialist

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research

Email: shabana@alqasimifoundation.rak.ae

Movie descriptions: