The summit showcased Saudi Arabia's commitment to modernize logistics and finance sectors, with a focus on digital transformation and inclusive finance to empower SMEs and enhance supply chain efficiency.

Riyadh, KSA: The 3rd Annual KSA Supply Chain Finance, and Digital Transformation Summit, organized by QnA International, successfully concluded on May 22nd, 2024, in Riyadh. This event brought together industry leaders to share insights on leveraging digital transformation, inclusive finance, and risk management strategies to optimize supply chain operations and enhance enterprise growth.



The summit underscored Saudi Arabia's commitment to modernizing its logistics and supply chain practices, aligning with Vision 2030’s goals. It provided a platform for stakeholders to explore the confluence of finance, technology, and logistics, essential for navigating the evolving landscape of global trade. The event highlighted how digital transformation and inclusive finance can significantly enhance supply chain efficiency and empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).



Reflecting on the event, Sidh NC, Director of QnA International, stated, "At QnA International, we view finance as a catalyst for progress. This summit aimed to inspire transformative strategies for SMEs and supply chain efficiency. The active engagement made the event a resounding success and beneficial for all participants."



Participants engaged in discussions on various topics, including credit risk management and supply chain financing and gaining valuable insights from industry experts. Ahmad AlAlawi, Head of GTRF Origination & Client Advisory at Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), emphasized the event's importance stating, "Supply Chain and Trade Finance are crucial for economic diversification, with digitalization central to Vision 2030. SAB is leading digital trade and regulatory reforms despite challenges. This event provided an excellent platform to interact with industry leaders and explore avenues for growth."



Attendees connected with executives, explored real-world case studies, and stayed updated on the latest trends and solutions in supply chain management, supply chain finance and digital transformation. This networking facilitated meaningful exchanges and collaborations, fostering an environment conducive to innovation and progress.



Mabel Ng, Executive Director of Product Management at S&P Global Market Intelligence, noted, "I had the pleasure of engaging with numerous corporations, discussing challenges and potential solutions. The event boasted exceptional participants, leading to fruitful conversations and valuable partnerships. Connecting with potential industries has been truly rewarding. I'm grateful to be part of such an excellent and exciting event."



The summit also featured insightful presentations from key figures in various sectors. Saud F Al-Temyatt, Supply Chain Systems Manager at Saudi Aramco, highlighted the diversity of discussions: "The gathering has been incredibly enriching. I've gained invaluable insights from experts across various industries, understanding their challenges and opportunities. Such diverse discussions highlight the importance of digital transformation, especially as Saudi aims to become the regional hub for supply chain by 2030."



In a similar vein, Ismail Radwan, Senior Director for Economics at the Public Investment Fund, expressed, "It was a privilege to have been invited to deliver the keynote presentation on the Saudi economy at this impeccably orchestrated flagship event.”



Dr. Hoda Youssef, Lead Economist and Program Leader for the GCC Countries at the World Bank, added, "The summit provided a valuable opportunity to gain insights from a diverse panel of experts regarding Saudi Arabia’s recent macroeconomic developments, outlook, and significant challenges. In summary, it was an impeccably executed event."



Osama Bukhari, CEO of Al-Faris International Group and Executive Committee Member, Head of the Banking Commission at ICC Saudi Arabia, stated, "This event serves as a crucial platform for the exchange of knowledge, facilitating advancements in Trade Finance. I wholeheartedly encourage all those with an interest in this domain to attend this annual event."



The discussions covered a wide range of topics, from credit risk management to innovative financing solutions. Abdulrahman AlMuaibid, Head of Procurement & Contracts at Saudi Railway Company (SAR), emphasized the importance of leadership in supply chain management and remarked, 'It was great to discuss the critical need for talent development and the adoption of state-of-the-art tools and technologies. These initiatives are vital for ensuring the Saudi supply chain sector remains innovative, competitive, and resilient. "



Harris Ali, CFO of GES Logistics, praised the event's collaborative spirit: "The summit was remarkable, gathering industry leaders to address critical challenges in the supply chain sector. Contributing to the panel discussion was an honor, emphasizing the importance of collaboration and innovation. I look forward to future engagements with this dynamic community."



Rehan Ahmed, CFO of Fin, Ops & BD/SA at Arabio, appreciated the platform for idea exchange, "It was a privilege to moderate sessions at the summit. The event was a melting pot of ideas and experiences, offering insights into the evolving landscape of supply chain finance and digital transformation."



Mohammed Al Saab, Group CFO at Alpha Star Aviation Services, said, "The Summit was exceptional, with highly relevant topics and diverse speakers enriching the discussions. It was an honor to be part of such an impactful event."



The event concluded with a five-star networking luncheon, offering participants an ideal setting to network, exchange ideas, and forge lasting connections. The summit demonstrated significant progress in supply chain and finance sectors, showcasing Saudi Arabia’s potential as a leader in these fields.



We are excited to announce that the KSA Supply Chain Finance & Digital Transformation Summit will merge with the prestigious Saudi Trade Finance Summit. This strategic union creates a comprehensive platform for addressing the interconnected challenges and opportunities in trade, trade finance, and supply chain management. By bringing together industry leaders, regulators, policymakers, innovators, and experts under one roof, the newly combined summit will foster collaboration, drive innovation, and enhance the efficiency and resilience of trade and finance operations in the region

About QnA International

QnA International LLC is a leading global B2B event organizer, continuously innovating the knowledge and events business for over a decade. With a growing portfolio of conferences, summits, and training, ranging from Trade Finance to Travel & Tourism, Technology, Supply Chain Finance, Destination Weddings, and Human Resources, QnA International caters to a wide range of industries in correlation with the present and future demands of the global economy. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, the company organizes B2B events around the world, including expertise in delivering world-class events in destinations like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Mexico, India, Greece, Thailand, Georgia, and Indonesia.



For more information, interviews, insights, and images please contact:

Sangeetha Bora

sangeeta@yardstick-marketing.com

Tel: +971 566877075



Rupa Thomas

rupa@yardstick-marketing.com

Tel: +971 504758916

Yardstick Marketing Management

PO Box - 116125, Dubai, United Arab Emirates