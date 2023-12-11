Dubai – Under the patronage of Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of Community Development Authority, the "Union Exhibition" for educational support has commenced, featuring the participation of various government entities in Dubai. These include the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, Dubai Customs, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), the Dubai Community Development Authority, and the Dubai Charity Association.

Running from December 11 to 13, 2023, at Al Barsha Hall under the Community Development Authority, the exhibition opens to the public from 10 AM to 8 PM. Its goal is to attract both global and local companies, small project owners, and producers to support charitable and community endeavors aligned with the strategic plans of the participating entities. These community initiatives form an integral part of the institutional framework, enhancing the concept of social responsibility to be more comprehensive and effective.

During the exhibition's inauguration, Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts across the public, private, and non-profit sectors to empower the community. This involves improving educational opportunities and providing training and qualification programs to help individuals establish and promote their emerging projects. She underscored the significance of private sector collaboration in expanding financial support for individuals from low-income families, improving their economic prospects, and fostering financial independence. Additionally, she stressed the importance of encouraging and supporting productive Emirati families in developing their home-based production. Small and medium-sized projects play a crucial role in stabilizing the local economy and significantly contribute to enhancing the financial independence of individuals and families.

Her Excellency expressed satisfaction in working with Dubai Customs and all partners and supporters of the Union Exhibition, viewing this initiative as a step towards laying the optimal foundation for a future stage of financial and social empowerment. This effort aims to contribute to building the capacities of families and their children, enhancing their quality of life, and helping them achieve their future aspirations.

His Excellency Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, General Director of GDRFA, praised the "Union Exhibition, initiative" organized by the Dubai Charity Association in collaboration with key partners such as the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Dubai Customs, the Community Development Authority in Dubai, and the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai. This initiative is a tangible expression of values like mutual support, cooperation, and the promotion of collective efforts among various community institutions. The joint endeavor seeks to address societal issues, support education, and aid individuals in need, particularly by enabling their children to pursue education. Al Marri emphasized that Dubai's involvement in the exhibition underscores its commitment to fulfilling social responsibilities and continuing its role in fostering community happiness and improving the overall quality of life for all residents.

In his response, Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi appointed, Director-General of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities, emphasized the department's commitment to affirming its societal role and the associated responsibility to attain a prominent status with an inclusive Islamic approach. This dedication is evident through active participation in national charitable and humanitarian initiatives, aligned with the strategic guidance of the wise leadership. The department views its humanitarian role as an intrinsic part of its responsibilities, following the directives set by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

He further noted that charitable endeavors hold the key to societal happiness, the enduring presence of benevolence, and cultural progress, as imparted by His Highness. Building upon this noble perspective, collaborative efforts will persist in developing additional humanitarian initiatives, targeting the well-being of all members of society across diverse realms.

Rashid Al Sharid, Executive Director, Administration and Finance Division at Dubai Customs, said that Dubai Customs aims to foster a sense of solidarity and compassion among diverse societal groups through its sustainable community initiatives with strategic partners. This endeavor seeks to embody loyalty, unity, and cohesion among the citizens of the United Arab Emirates, supporting initiatives that contribute to educational and community development.

Approximately 50 commercial establishments, featuring a variety of global brands, along with numerous local companies and small project owners, are participating in the exhibition. A dedicated section is provided free of charge for productive families, and a technical support center is available to aid in product development, guide marketing strategies, and offer training on innovative methodologies.