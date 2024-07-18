Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider hosted a technical study tour on district cooling in Dubai organized by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) on the 15th and 17th of July, for high-level delegates from Governments of Tunisia, Kingdom of Morocco and the State Government of Punjab of Pakistan, with funding support from the Government of Italy.

The Study Tour, organized in the framework of the UNEP-led Cool Coalition and with funding support from the Government of Italy, included workshops, training and discussion sessions on district cooling in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The sessions witnessed participation of representatives from UNEP, Empower management team headed by its CEO, His Excellency Ahmad bin Shafar, and virtual participation by Rob Thornton President and CEO International District Energy Association (IDEA) in addition to the representatives from the COP28 UAE Presidency team. Participants also tackled the challenges and opportunities that will reshape the future of the industry, as well as innovative and pioneering solutions that promise to transform this vital sector.

A field tour to Empower's district cooling plant in Dubai's Business Bay area was also included in the program to brief the attendees on the practical operation of district cooling plants, and the integration of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies in district cooling.

"The initiative, in general, embodies one of the UAE's most prominent values, and on a private level it translates Dubai's keenness to share its expertise with friendly countries for the world’s better future," said HE Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, Special Advisor on district cooling to the UNEP for its 'District Energy in Cities initiative', Board Member Emeritus of the IDEA, and Chairman of the Association of District Cooling Operators.

"Hosting the study tour and field visits for UAE’s guests from its friendly countries embodies one of Empower's social and corporate values”, the CEO added.

Lily Riahi, Program Manager, UNEP and Global Lead of the Cool Coalition said, “District cooling is a critical technology for delivering affordable, efficient and renewable cooling and for faster phasedown of climate-warming refrigerants. But its development is slowed due to lack of demonstration projects and supportive policies”.

“Such international exchanges like the one organized in Dubai by EMPOWER and other companies in Abu Dhabi, will support countries, such as Morocco and Tunisia, to meet the commitments they have made under the Global Cooling Pledge at COP28 in UAE, of which 71 countries have now signed up” she added.