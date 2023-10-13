Sharjah: The Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition continues to enchant visitors with the aromatic atmosphere cast by the finest UAE, Arab, and international perfumes. The exhibition, organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will continue thrilling fragrance lovers with delightful, quality perfumes and ouds through October 14. The event offers a unique shopping opportunity in the world of perfumes with its rare displays of luxurious ouds and fragrances, presented by over 500 Arab and international brands under one roof.

The event features a selection of valuable fragrances and rare ouds and ambers at its “Story of Perfume” Museum, as well as a collection of 1,000 bottles of a unique Martine Micallef perfume containing a blend of Indian Oud, Bulgarian Rose, and Musk. Also exhibited at the show is a collection of natural fragrances crafted from a combination of aromatic oils and botanical extracts, as well as musk and oakwood scents.

Besides the exceptional visitor experience featuring the finest UAE and Gulf perfumes and ouds, the exhibition exudes the aromas of deluxe French fragrances suited to varied tastes and characterized by high-quality, luxury ingredients. Meanwhile, Cambodian, Indian, and Thai companies offer a collection of striking, long-lasting perfumes composed of fruit and flower elements such as wild orchids, orange blossoms, musk, cedarwood, and amber. A tantalising array of Indian incenses are also on display — some of the priciest and highest-demand in the world.

Sultan Shattaf, Director of Sales and Marketing at Expo Centre Sharjah, called the Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition an “exceptional, unique event in the world of perfumes”, as it offers an exclusive platform bringing together UAE, Gulf, and Arab perfumes with premium international brands. This has enhanced the success of the event since its first edition by attracting thousands of visitors, delighting them with the fragrances of select and rare products, and offering the most luxurious varieties of Arab and international perfumes and ouds at a single venue, while presenting enticing offers and optimal prices for the brands on display.

The event, which concludes on Saturday evening, features a diverse display of high-end oriental fragrances and choice ouds embodying authentic Arab heritage.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com