Dubai: Emirates Parkings, the leading provider of parking services as well as vehicle impound yards, has successfully concluded its participation in the 42nd edition of GITEX 2022, the largest technology event in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

Taking part within the Dubai Police Pavilion under the theme "Unique Partnership", Emirates Parkings has showcased the latest AI-powered techniques and innovations developed to provide world-class services.

An impressive turnout of visitors and officials flocked to Emirates Parkings Platform during the five-day event and were enthralled by the advanced services the company provides. These include Emirates Parkings smart app, which provides roadside assistance for vehicles. The app also offers many services including towing vehicles, refueling, changing tires and batteries, and transporting vehicles stuck in the sand.

The 24/7 active app is powered by the latest artificial intelligence techniques to speed up customer service and ensure the smooth flow of traffic on roads in case of vehicle breakdowns, thus enhancing traffic safety.

Emirates Parkings also briefed its visitors on the company's new smart system, which combines logistical and high-tech services while streamlining the process of impounding vehicles. The company’s smart system tracks impounded vehicles and calculates the duration and distance taken by towing trucks to transport each vehicle separately. Emirates Parking also provides special yards that are outfitted with the latest smart software and a high-accuracy security system in addition to a specialized team of security personnel and surveillance cameras that cover every corner of the yards and gates.

Moza Matar Al Mannaei, Executive Director of Emirates Parkings, said: “During GITEX Technology 2022, Emirates Parkings has been keen to showcase and shed light on its achievements and innovative projects developed to support the UAE’s digital transformation and provide integrated and fast smart services that meet growing needs of customers,”. “We have introduced visitors and those interested to Emirates Parkings smart and innovative services, as well as its future plans, which will see the company expanding its services to include the parking management of residential complexes and airports, valet parking, and traffic services," Al Mannaei added.

-Ends-

