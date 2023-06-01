The two-day tech conference highlighted some of the most promising fintech, healthtech and B2B start-ups stemming globally and from the MENA region

Dubai: International Top Tech Conference EMERGE with focus on emerging markets was a two-day event that brought together some of the most innovative minds in technology. The conference was held on May 28th and 29th, covering a wide range of topics such as latest tech and venture capital news, founders' stories, and the representation of women in the tech industry.

The conference was attended by over 150 startups from 26 nations and 1100 delegates from different parts of the world including Estonia, Belarus, USA, UK, India, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Oman, Netherlands, UAE, Georgia, Israel, Poland, Azerbaijan, Qatar, Lithuania, Austria, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Ireland, Bulgaria, Germany and Armenia. The attendees were a mix of entrepreneurs, investors, and tech enthusiasts who were eager to learn about the latest trends in technology and how they could apply them to their businesses.

The conference featured a diverse lineup of speakers who shared their insights on various topics including artificial intelligence, blockchain, creative economy, cybersecurity, Health Tech, and Sports Tech. The speakers included industry experts from companies such as Binance, Google, Mastercard, YouTube, TikTok, Insilico Medicine, Antler, Modus Africa, NASR Esports, Tecnotree Corporation, Commercial Bank International, Wrike, and others.

As always, EMERGE kicked off with the highly anticipated annual startup pitching competition, EMERGE CHALLENGE – which culminated in 9 finalists securing over $1M in investment commitment. Winners include – E-Rockets, Enty, Praktika, Intch, IVITECH, SOULA, Parkour & Habby app. The prize fund was shared between following funds: Yellow Rocks!, Constellation VC, Ultra VC & NRG Ventures.

“The EMERGE Dubai tech conference was a true showcase of innovation and collaboration supporting our mission of making cross-region business connections in the tech ecosystem, helping startups and investors abroad enter the MENA region, and visa versa – help local startups go global.” – Alina Nilsson, CEO and Co-Founder of EMERGE Conference

2023 will also mark the launch of the EMERGE CLUB – an exclusive membership club to the NFT-gated community powered by Liquid access. Members will be entitled to a range of special benefits: exclusive access to investment opportunities, pitch analyses, job boards, masterminds and 1 to 1 with advisors.

“In just 6 years we have attracted a community of 15k tech enthusiasts. The EMERGE CLUB will be a great opportunity for our members to connect with each other and share their knowledge and expertise. With the EMERGE CLUB, we can continue to inspire and empower the next generation of tech leaders. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this journey so far, and we look forward to what the future holds for our community.” – Anna Sholina, Head of Community at EMERGE Conference

EMERGE has entered into a strategic partnership with Aybuben Ventures to expand its reach into other emerging markets. This partnership is aimed at leveraging the strengths of both organizations to drive innovation and growth further. Together, they aim to support the growth of startups and businesses in emerging markets, helping them to realize their full potential. This partnership is a significant step towards achieving this goal and creating a more vibrant and dynamic global tech ecosystem.

The next EMERGE conference will be held in Istanbul from October 2nd to 3rd. Istanbul is a vibrant and dynamic city that is known for its rich history, culture, and innovation. The conference will bring together tech leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators from around the world to share their knowledge and expertise. Attendees can expect to hear from inspiring keynote speakers, participate in interactive workshops, and network with like-minded individuals. We can't wait to see you there!

