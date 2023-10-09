HOLLYWOOD, Fla./PRNewswire/ -- Oct 16, 2023, EKSA, a dedicated gaming headphones and accessories manufacturer, is excited to announce its participation in GITEX 2023, the world's largest tech event, to be held in Dubai from Oct 16 to 20. EKSA will be located at booth H12-A30.

Founded in 2018 by a group of passionate gamers, EKSA has quickly risen to prominence in the gaming industry by focusing on delivering high-quality products that redefine the gaming experience. The company's commitment to excellence extends to every aspect of their products, including performance, design, comfort, and packaging.

EKSA's dedication to innovation has led to the development of groundbreaking technologies such as the EKSA 7.1 SoundBase, which offers an awe-inspiring 7.1 surround sound experience. Unlike some other brands, EKSA has remained steadfast in its commitment to gaming and has not ventured into AI technologies, ensuring a pure and immersive gaming experience for its customers.

The company's mission is to bring the latest technology to gamers, offering immersive products that enhance the gaming experience. EKSA's vision is to become one of the world's leading esports brands, and they are well on their way to achieving this goal.

GITEX 2023, now in its 43rd edition, is the world's largest and most inclusive tech event, bringing together advanced companies and innovators from around the world. EKSA is thrilled to be a part of this exciting event, where they will showcase their cutting-edge gaming headphones and accessories tailored to the needs of the Middle East gaming community.

EKSA invites all gaming enthusiasts and tech aficionados attending GITEX 2023 to visit their booth at H12-A30 in Hall 12. Experience the future of gaming with EKSA's immersive audio technology and discover why they are rapidly becoming a household name among gamers worldwide.

For more information about EKSA and their products, please visit eksa.net.

Contact Information

Email: info@eksa.net

URL: https://www.eksa.net/

SOURCE EKSA Inc.