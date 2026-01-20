Dubai, United Arab Emirates : Dubai’s Digital Insurance MENA conference is opening today, a key platform for cross-regional knowledge exchange this January, with EIRS actively participating, bringing local insights about African markets to the forefront.

The Africa-headquartered insurance and reinsurance brokerage, which operates with hubs in the UAE and the UK, will be represented by two of its senior executives, Nolwenn Allano, chief commercial officer and Manu Ram, chief product officer, who will contribute to high-level discussions on digital transformation, reinsurance and customer trust.

“Digital Insurance MENA provides a powerful platform to exchange ideas that have the potential to shape the future of insurance across high-growth markets,” said Abhishek Jain, chief executive officer, EIRS Digital Insurance Ecosystem. “Our goal is to share practical, need-driven insights from the field and contribute to building more resilient, inclusive insurance ecosystems.”

Showcasing reinsurance as a growth catalyst

On January 20, Nolwenn Allano will deliver a keynote case study and an interactive panel discussion titled ‘How Reinsurance Serves as a Growth Enabler for Africa's Digital Insurance Economy’ and ‘Winning Customer Trust in Digital Africa: Opportunities & Strategies’, respectively. Drawing on more than 25 years of international experience across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Allano will explore how innovative reinsurance structures are accelerating digital insurance adoption and enabling insurers to scale sustainably in frontier markets.

Driving digital transformation conversations

Manu Ram will bring a technology-led perspective to the conference during the panel discussion ‘Digital Transformation in the African Insurance Sector: Opportunities, Challenges, and Key Technology Trends Shaping the Future’.

At Digital Insurance MENA, he is expected to unpack how data analytics, automation and embedded insurance models are redefining access to coverage in underserved markets, while also addressing regulatory and infrastructure challenges slowing adoption.

Strengthening regional thought leadership

By contributing to multiple high-profile sessions, EIRS is positioning itself as a bridge between African and Middle Eastern insurance markets, sharing lessons learned from both mature and emerging economies.

EIRS’ participation underscores its growing influence as a thought leader in emerging insurance markets, particularly across Africa and the Middle East, where digitalisation is reshaping distribution models, risk advisory services and customer engagement.

About us

EIRS, a subsidiary of ETG, is a global risk advisory and (re-)insurance broking firm dedicated to delivering holistic, data-driven risk solutions tailored for emerging markets across Africa and the Middle East. Founded in 2019 and operating across 11 African markets with strategic hubs in Dubai and London, EIRS combines deep regional insights with global insurance expertise. Its customer-centric offerings span traditional insurable risks (agriculture, aviation, marine & cargo, construction & engineering, hospitality, trade credit and more) as well as non-insurable risks such as supply-chain disruptions, credit volatility, market fluctuations, cyber exposure, and regulatory risk. Through its risk modelling approach, EIRS helps SMEs and enterprises navigate increasingly complex business environments with confidence, resilience and agility.