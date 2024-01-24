Sharjah: The Higher Steering Committee recently showcased the readiness of 8 fully-integrated sports facilities across Sharjah, covering the emirate’s eastern, central and western regions, emphasizing their commitment to providing top-notch conditions and facilities while ensuring the highest levels of safety and security.

The showcase took place as part of an inspection visit organised by the committee along with a high-level delegation from the Arab National Olympic Committees (ANOC), led by Secretary-General Abd Al-Aziz Al-Anzi. The visit was also attended by Sheikha Hayat Al Khalifa, Chairperson of the Supervision and Monitoring Committee at UANOC, and HE Hanan Al Mahmoud, Vice Chairman of the Higher Steering Committee of AWST, under the presence of key representatives from AWST and UANOC.

As the seventh edition of the Arab Women Sports Clubs Tournament approaches, Sharjah is all set to roll out the red carpet for Arab teams, athletes, and sports enthusiasts. Scheduled from February 2 to 12, 2024, under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammad Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness The Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairperson of Sharjah Women Sports, the tournament boasts participation from over 560 athletes representing 15 Arab countries in 8 exciting sports.

The delegation applauded the meticulous preparations and facilities during a recent inspection tour. They commended the strategic locations of the sports facilities, seamlessly blending with Sharjah's cultural and social landscape, aligning with the tournament's focus on empowering women, enhancing Arab identity, and celebrating cultural diversity.

The tournament's unique approach spreads competitions and training across various cities and regions in Sharjah, aiming to boost the emirate's tourism appeal. The state-of-the-art facilities include well-equipped sports halls, spacious courts tailored for each sport, comfortable rest and changing rooms, diverse service areas, restaurants, and ample secure parking. Emergency and security services are in place at each site, prioritizing the safety and health of athletes, staff, and attendees.

The Higher Steer Committee highlighted the vibrant environment awaiting sports enthusiasts and audiences. They expressed confidence in the success of the event, inviting fans to witness the excitement, cheer for their favorite teams, and embrace the cultural and tourist offerings that Sharjah proudly presents in this renewed edition of the Arab Women's Sports Clubs Tournament.