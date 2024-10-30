Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Energy Industries Council (EIC), the leading global energy trade association, has today announced its participation at ADIPEC 2024 as host of the UK Pavilion. This year's ADIPEC, running from 4th – 7th November in Abu Dhabi, marks over two decades since the EIC first became involved in the world's premier energy event.

The Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference is the most influential event for the global energy industry and a venue for thousands of energy leaders, experts, and professionals who come together in search of new opportunities and partnerships, presenting state-of-the-art innovations.

Situated right at the heart of the industry's main global stage, the UK Pavilion will showcase more than 123 companies on a larger area than last year: 1,536 square metres, in Halls 8, 12, and 14. The pavilion also includes dedicated sections for Scotland and Wales, with representation by 28 and 14 companies, respectively.

“ADIPEC 2024 comes at a time when the world is steadily approaching 2030, a year by which many countries of the world have set deadlines to achieve their interim net zero targets,” said Stuart Broadley, CEO of the EIC. “So, we’re looking forward to not only seeing the latest technologies the energy industry has to offer but also listening to conversations on how the oil and gas sector can contribute to this goal, whether through direct investments in net zero technologies or reducing the impact of producing hydrocarbons through electrification, carbon capture and other innovations.”

The UK Pavilion is set to turn into a buzzing focal point of meetings, networking, and public talks among industry leaders, government officials, and other stakeholders. It comprises panel sessions, contractor presentations, and VIP tours, in addition to one-on-one meetings with the objective of securing meaningful partnerships. Under the event theme of Innovation, Action, Impact, the UK Pavilion will host a raft of diverse sessions, from digital transformation and energy infrastructure to sustainability.

“The growth of the UK Pavilion this year is truly a testament to the enthusiasm and commitment of UK companies wanting to make a real impact in the global energy market. I invite everyone to visit the pavilion, connect with our exhibitors, and see how UK expertise is driving change in the energy landscape,” said Broadley.

