Abu Dhabi:- The Energy Industries Council (EIC), one of the world’s leading trade association empowering energy supply chain companies, has successfully concluded Connect UAE 2023, its premier event in the Middle East dedicated to fostering collaboration and driving business opportunities for energy companies in the United Arab Emirates.

This year's edition held particular significance as it coincided with EIC's celebration of 80 years of excellence in supporting the energy industry.

Connect UAE, organized for the 12th consecutive year, gathered nearly 200 attendees, including influential contractors, operators, and local businesses. The event served as a vital platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and exploring project opportunities within the dynamic UAE energy landscape.

On 16th May, the EIC Connect conference commenced with an opening remark by Ryan McPherson, EIC Regional Director for Middle East, Africa, Russia & CIS, who emphasized the importance of collaboration and innovation for the growth of UAE businesses in the energy sector.

Simon Penney, His Majesty's Trade Commissioner for the Middle East and Consul General in Dubai, followed with his own opening remarks. Penney highlighted the significance of the conference and the role the Middle East plays in driving global energy advancements.

Mashal Saoud Al-Kindi, Acting CEO of TA'ZIZ and Co-Chair of the UUBC Energy Working Group, took the stage next, sharing valuable insights on the energy market. Al-Kindi emphasized the need for collaboration and discussed the various project opportunities in the industry.

Anand Kumar, Business Development Manager at EIC, gave an overview of the UAE energy market, shedding light on key trends and growth areas. The event also featured presentations by industry leaders, including Madieya Al Zaabi, In-Country Value Execution Specialist at ADNOC, who shared valuable insights into ADNOC's In-Country Value Program, driving local procurement and economic diversification.

Abdulla Eissa Saleh Al Hammadi, Technology Advisor at ADNOC Onshore, showcased ADNOC's Techroad initiative, highlighting the organization's commitment to decarbonization, transformation, and embracing new growth opportunities. These presentations aimed to empower UAE businesses by providing them with a deeper understanding of the energy landscape and opening doors to potential collaborations.

Throughout the event, attendees had the opportunity to participate in contractor briefings, where industry experts shared updates on various projects and developments, offering invaluable networking opportunities for local companies. The day culminated in a thought-provoking panel session titled "Are we witnessing a rebalancing in the energy transition?".

Ryan McPherson, the EIC Regional Director, expressed his satisfaction with the success of Connect UAE 2023, stating, “Connect UAE has become a flagship event, creating a platform for collaboration and driving growth opportunities for local companies. This EIC will continue to hold high quality events, backed by data and with high level of attendance to promote project opportunities for UK and international member companies exporting to the MENA region but also MENA companies looking to export out.”

“As EIC celebrates 80 years of excellence, we remain dedicated to supporting the growth and success of UAE businesses in the global energy market. By fostering collaboration, providing valuable insights, and facilitating connections, we continue to empower local companies to thrive in the ever-changing energy landscape while also creating opportunities for global supply chain companies looking to do business in the UAE and the rest of the region.”

On May 15th, the EIC marked its 80th Anniversary with a celebration in Abu Dhabi, one of multiple events the EIC is organising across the globe to mark its Oak Jubilee. McPherson delivered opening remarks, followed by a video from Terry Willis, the former Regional Director of EIC Middle East. Members also shared their congratulations and reflections on being part of the EIC community in a special video. The event included a raffle, and Graeme Chalmers, Middle East Regional Manager for Motive Offshore, was the winner of the 'Long Live the King 2022 Putter' in the lucky draw.

For more information about EIC and its upcoming events, please visit: www.the-eic.com

The EIC is an award-winning global trade association for the energy supply chain with a worldwide membership of over 900 companies covering all energy sectors. Established in 1943, EIC advocates for its members by working closely with governments and key stakeholders. Members and clients have access to an array of products and services through our London HQ and offices in Dubai, Houston, Kuala Lumpur, and Rio de Janeiro, including EICDataStream, a worldwide database of energy projects in development, and EICAssetMap, a comprehensive operating assets information service. We also offer event solutions, and our expert analysts and consultants produce insightful reports and bespoke market intelligence. In recognition of our commitment to excellence, the EIC was honoured to receive the prestigious King's Award for Enterprise in 2023.