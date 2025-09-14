Cairo – H. E. Alaa Farouk, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, inaugurated the 37th edition of the Sahara International Agricultural Exhibition and Conference (Sahara 2025), the largest agricultural event in Africa and the Middle East, on behalf of H.E. Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt. The exhibition is being held from 14–16 September at the Egypt International Exhibition Center (EIEC) in New Cairo.

The opening ceremony was attended by a number of ambassadors of participating countries, including H.E. Mr. Suresh K. Reddy, Ambassador of India to Egypt, and H.E. Mr. Aamir Shouket, Ambassador of Pakistan to Egypt, along with representatives from more than 23 embassies and international chambers of commerce, including those of Indonesia, Italy, Brazil, Russia, Poland, and Ghana, among others. This year’s edition is held under the auspices of the Egyptian Cabinet, in cooperation with the Ministries of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, Water Resources and Irrigation, Investment and Foreign Trade, Industry and Transport, Environment, Planning and Economic Development, and International Cooperation, in addition to the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones.

In his opening remarks, Minister Alaa Farouk emphasized that Sahara 2025 serves as a pivotal platform enabling exhibitors to showcase the latest irrigation systems and innovative agricultural technologies that support the efficient use of natural resources and boost productivity across the agricultural sector. He highlighted the importance of specialized agricultural exhibitions in creating opportunities for knowledge exchange, networking between companies and investors from different countries, and exploring cutting-edge solutions in modern agriculture, irrigation, seeds, and agribusiness.

The Minister further stressed that such exhibitions provide a fertile environment for attracting foreign direct investment, thereby contributing to higher productivity and the creation of new job opportunities for youth. He expressed his hope that these platforms will act as a bridge connecting small farmers and producers with major companies, giving them access to modern technologies and the resources they need to develop their businesses. He also reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to supporting farmers and investors alike to ensure the continued growth and prosperity of the agricultural sector and to secure food security for the nation.

Farouk also underlined the state’s commitment to advancing smart and sustainable agriculture in alignment with the European Union’s Green Deal and “Farm to Fork” strategy. This, he noted, will further strengthen the competitiveness of Egyptian agricultural products in global markets. He also highlighted the importance of empowering youth and rural women through training, support, and accessible financing, enabling them to lead agricultural entrepreneurship initiatives and contribute to integrated rural development.

For his part, Mr. Hany Khafagy, General Manager of Informa Markets Egypt—the exhibition’s organizer—stated that this year's edition aims to support the government's drive to raise Egyptian agricultural exports to USD 12 billion in 2025. He highlighted that Sahara provides a strategic platform to help achieve this goal by offering direct networking opportunities for farmers, investors, and suppliers.

Khafagy added that this year's exhibition marks a significant expansion of the “International Buyer Program”, which now targets key markets in the Middle East and Africa, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, and Jordan. He affirmed that this expansion greatly enhances the opportunities for Egyptian exhibitors to access new markets, supports an increase in agricultural exports, and strengthens regional and international partnerships. He also pointed out that the exhibition's focus on connecting key industry players and showcasing advanced solutions is essential for Egypt to maintain its competitive edge in the global market.

In the same context, Sahara 2025 presents an integrated package of activities and programs that serve various sectors of agriculture, most notably the Sahara Technical Conference, which addresses issues of agricultural sustainability, investments, and water resources management. It also includes a specialized seminar to support startups and innovative projects (Start x Sahara) in collaboration with “Entlaq”, as well as hosting delegations of local buyers from several governorates. The exhibition also provides an interactive platform that brings together farmers, investors, agricultural engineers, manufacturers, and government representatives, fostering knowledge exchange and collaboration across the sector.

The event will also feature specialized expert-led discussions, including one by Mr. Saad Harraz, founder of "Harraz Farm & Garden", who will present water-saving agricultural solutions and the role of innovation in tackling scarcity. The agenda also includes "The Women in Agri Networking Event", a free agricultural consultation area, and technical workshops, along with a smart app to facilitate the visitor experience. As part of international cooperation, the program will also witness a workshop in collaboration with the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, on "Zhejiang Agricultural Machinery in Egypt."

On its second day, the exhibition will feature a workshop titled “Agribusiness trade opportunities in the context of the EU’s Green Deal and its Farm-to-Fork strategy.” The workshop gathers the representatives of the EU in charge of the Agri, Food and Water Nexus, together with key representatives from the DFIs, and the leading agrifood professional organizations, to identify jointly the topics and needs to form the basis of forthcoming activities.

It is worth noting that Sahara, now nearing its fourth decade, is organized by Informa Markets, a global leader in exhibition and conference organization across various sectors. Leveraging its extensive expertise and global network, Informa Markets has established Sahara as a key regional and international forum for advancing the agricultural sector. Bringing together the latest agricultural solutions under one roof, the exhibition creates direct opportunities for networking among all stakeholders in the agricultural value chain, solidifying its role as a main driver of agricultural progress in Egypt and the region.