The Emirates Environmental Group is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of the 22nd cycle of the "Clean UAE" campaign, a two-week national action programme that traversed all the Emirates of the country. Participants welcomed the campaign as an exceptional way to engage in the "Year of Sustainability" and contribute to environmental protection and preservation.

Mrs. Al Mar’ashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of the Emirates Environmental Group, reflected on the accomplishments of the Year of Sustainability, including the pivotal COP28. She highlighted the group's commitment to environmental preservation by concluding the "Clean UAE" campaign, demonstrating that collaborative efforts pave the way for a sustainable future.

With great enthusiasm, 68,017 volunteers generously dedicated over 306,076 volunteering hours, collected 50,650 kg of waste, and meticulously cleaned an expansive 36.5 km of land during the campaign's activities.

Under the auspices of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the campaign commenced in Fujairah on December 5, concluding in Dubai on December 16 after touring all the seven Emirates. Mrs. Al Mar’ashi emphasised the campaign's primary goal of raising awareness about the dangers of pollution, encouraging community participation in volunteer activities to tackle environmental challenges.

The "Clean UAE" campaign goes beyond a mere clean-up activity, it serves as an interactive awareness and encouragement platform, conveying that environmental preservation is a collective responsibility.

She emphasised that the campaign represents a significant step towards a sustainable and clean future for generations to come. Participants renewed their commitment to preserving the beauty of the Emirates and its natural heritage.

Expressing gratitude, Mrs. Habiba thanked the main sponsor, McDonald’s UAE, as well as co-sponsors Abu Dhabi Terminals, Dubai Investments, Farnek, and Gulf International Bank for their unwavering dedication. She also acknowledged the contributions of support sponsor CANPACK and thanked the supporting entities Al Ain Water, Almarai, Aster DM Healthcare, Byrne Equipment Rental, Fujairah Plastic Factories, Golden Loaf and Golden Spike.

Mrs. Al Mar’ashi extended her sincere thanks to the media partner, Gulf News and corporate social responsibility partner the Arabia CSR Network for their pivotal roles in ensuring the resounding success of this edition of the "Clean UAE" campaign.

About Emirates Environmental Group (EEG)

Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) is a professional working group established in 1991 in the United Arab Emirates. It is devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement. EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies. It is the 1st environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation of its kind in the UAE with accredited status to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP). EEG is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD) and the Global Investors for Sustainable Alliance (GISD). It is also a member of the One Planet Network under the programme of Sustainable Food Systems (SFS) and its Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Committee (MAC) and Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML), EEG is a full Member (voting) of World Packaging Organisation (WPO).

