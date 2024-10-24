Dubai, UAE – The Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) successfully conducted the 24th Cycle of Student Workshops, a three-day series of virtual interactive sessions, from 21st to 23rd October 2024. Under the theme "Reevaluating Reality: Discovering Our Sustainable City," the workshops engaged 433 students from 71 schools nationwide representing both government and private schools. The workshops were tailoured for various educational levels, these workshops aimed to inspire young minds to understand sustainability and environmental stewardship better.

Day 1 welcomed junior students between the age group of 10-12 years, while Day 2 focused on Sub-Senior students in the age bracket of 13-15 years, and the last day concluded with senior students between the age group of 16-18 years. Throughout the event, the participants were supported by the EEG team and an impressive lineup of speakers. Among them was Ms. Mariam Hamal from Hatta Honey, who delivered an insightful presentation on creating Bee Gardens, emphasising the critical role of bees in maintaining ecological balance. She shared during her session across the 3 days valuable knowledge with each student group.

Ms. Maya Taher, a Human Behavioral Expert and Mental Well-Being Corporate Trainer, talked in her session about "Mindful Living and Mental Health Awareness," a crucial topic for fostering a sustainable future. Her sessions engaged students in practices that integrate environmental awareness with mental well-being, encouraging them to adopt holistic approaches to sustainability.

On the final day, senior students benefited from a thought-provoking presentation by Ms. Patricia Hakim, Founder of DDD Consultancy Bureau, who discussed "Vertical Farming." Her session explored innovative agricultural methods that can transform urban environments into sustainable food sources, an essential step for future city planning.

At the end of each day the students were directly engaged in a feedback process using AI. They said that they were inspired and gained valuable knowledge through practical activities and saw a new perspective on the reality of our world. The students commented that the different activities conducted were fun, informative and engaging. The teachers and the students were very appreciative of the whole meaningful programme that EEG rolled out for them.

Reflecting on the event's success, Mrs. Habiba Al Mar’ashi, EEG's Co-Founder and Chairperson, stated, "This 24th cycle of the Students’ Workshops has been organised to raise awareness about sustainability issues and build the capacity of our student community to address them. I am confident that students have gained valuable insights, formed new connections, and strengthened their ability to work collaboratively through their participation. I urge them to remember that every action we take impacts our environment. I trust they will act responsibly and integrate sustainable practices into their daily lives, which are essential for our nation and the global community."

The workshops demonstrated EEG's ongoing commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders in sustainability and environmental action. By providing practical knowledge and innovative ideas, students were equipped with the tools to address today's pressing environmental challenges, ensuring a brighter, more sustainable future.

About Emirates Environmental Group

Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) is a professional working group established in 1991 in the United Arab Emirates. It is devoted to protecting the environment through education, action programmes, and community involvement. EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies. It is the first environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation in the UAE accredited to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

EEG is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD), and the Global Investors for Sustainable Alliance (GISD). It is also a member of the One Planet Network under the Sustainable Food Systems (SFS) programme and its Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Committee (MAC) and Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML). EEG is a full Member (voting) of the World Packaging Organisation (WPO).

