Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates:

Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE's Federal export credit company, hosted an insightful session titled "Trade Facilitation: Risks and Opportunities for Global Trade" at World Trade Organization's 13th Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi, underscoring ECI's commitment to advancing trade facilitation, emphasizing the essential role of export credit insurance in stabilizing and stimulating global commerce.

Held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), the session brought together global trade leaders to address the complex challenges facing the international trade sector whilst also identifying key risks and exploring innovative solutions that enhance the role of export credit insurance in supporting global trade.

In a session participated by key government officials and experts, H.E. Abdulla Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary at the UAE Ministry of Economy, highlighted the UAE’s strategic role in spearheading innovative measures to facilitate global trade. In his keynote address, he said, “As we navigate the complexities of the global trade landscape, the UAE is committed to innovating and streamlining trade operations to enable seamless and efficient international trade flows. This will further strengthen the UAE's position as a global trade hub that enhances the dynamics of international trade.”

In her opening remarks, H.E. Raja Al Mazrouei, CEO of ECI, emphasized the transformative impact of innovation on trade. "At ECI, we stand at the cusp of innovation, ready to empower businesses across the UAE to venture confidently into global markets," Al Mazrouei said, as she highlighted ECI's commitment to providing comprehensive trade credit solutions and expert insights to support UAE businesses in their global expansion efforts.

Discussions during the session brought to light the critical role of export credit insurance in catalyzing global trade and reviewed ECI's strategic pillars, namely Protect, Partner, and Pioneer. These pillars ensure UAE exporters are safeguarded against defaults by foreign buyers and highlight ECI's comprehensive approach to fostering a diversified, resilient economy through sustainable and secure non-oil trade. It represents a commitment to mitigating risks associated with international trade transactions, facilitating economic growth and diversification.

Further emphasizing the importance of building trust in global trade, Escipión J. Oliveira-Gómez from the International Trade Centre remarked on the vital role of trade insurance. "By reducing uncertainty and fostering confidence, trade insurance allows SMEs to focus on what they do best: delivering world-class products and services to the global market," he noted. This underscores the critical role of such mechanisms in enabling businesses to explore new markets confidently.

Concluding the session, Al Mazrouei reflected on the outcome of productive discussions: "Today's dialogue has laid a robust foundation for a future where trade barriers are minimized, and global trade opportunities are amplified. Working in collaboration, we are paving the way for a more interconnected and prosperous global trade ecosystem, with export credit insurance at its core, driving towards an inclusive and sustainable future for global commerce."

The WTO biennial Ministerial Conference is the foremost decision-making forum, bringing ministers and senior officials from all member states to review and update regulations shaping the global trading system.

