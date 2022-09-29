GITEX is one of the MENA region's largest enterprise and government technology events. This prestigious exhibition takes place on between 10-14 October 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, in Dubai. It will host more than 4,500 companies and over 100,000 attendees from 170 countries and will showcase 1,400 new exhibitors making their debut at the show.

To continue building stronger relationships with our Clients and Partners, eBOS will exhibit at GITEX and be present for face-to-face meetings.

"We are excited to be exhibiting again at one of the largest technology events in the MENA region. GITEX offers a great platform for interacting with the world’s most transformative technologies, alongside the latest launches this year, such as advancements in Artificial Intelligence, Fintech, Data Analytics, and much more. eBOS provides advanced regulatory and financial solutions that comply with FATF standards and align with CBUAE Guidelines. eBOS’ core offering is the WiseBOS Suite of Solutions, which is designed to help manage risk, carry out customer due diligence and follow the best security standards, and is easily adaptable to the ever-changing business needs of companies. We are proud to be exhibiting our latest solutions that addresses the business needs of the financial sector, such as compliance management, AML assessment, governance and much more.” as quoted by Stelios Christofi, eBOS Co-Founder and Managing Director.

eBOS solutions comply with FATF standards, EU AML compliance standards, COSO framework, Basel Committee, EBA Guidelines and the Central Bank of UAE Guidelines.

Join us and visit our booth H7-20.

-Ends-