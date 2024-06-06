Key topics of discussion focused on how technology combined with human-centric design can reduce bureaucracy and streamline services

Event attended by over 150 government representatives

Dubai, UAE – e& enterprise concluded the first 'Future Now Squared,’ a thought leadership event designed to foster collaboration and propel technology innovation in the UAE and beyond. Gathering top executives and senior government officials, this exclusive serie provided invaluable insights from renowned national and international thought leaders, setting the stage for groundbreaking advancements across industries.

The inaugural event emphasised the importance of reducing bureaucratic processes to streamline government operations and enhance efficiency. It also reinforced e& enterprise’s support for the UAE Government’s ambitious vision of progressive governance that’s free from bureaucratic barriers.

"We are standing at the precipice of a new era in governance, where technology and innovation are the catalysts driving efficiency, transparency, and responsiveness in public services. At e& enterprise, we are resolute in our commitment to being a trusted partner of governments in this important journey. Our innovative services and solutions empower governments to streamline processes and elevate service delivery standards,” said Salvador Anglada, CEO, e& enterprise.

He added: "Future Now Squared is our commitment to driving technological innovation and excellence. By bringing together the best minds and thought leaders from around the world, we aim to inspire and equip our leaders with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate the future landscape."

In the UAE, the commitment to digital transformation is more than a strategic priority; it is a testament to the leadership’s vision for a future where government services are seamless, efficient, and citizen-centric. Ranking first in the Arab world and seventh globally in the UN’s 2022 E-Government Development Index, the UAE's standing highlights its relentless pursuit of excellence in digital governance and its proactive embrace of cutting-edge technologies.

Building on this, the UAE Government launched the ZGB (Zero Government Bureaucracy) programme last year, a significant and exceptional shift in government procedures. It seeks to eliminate redundant government procedures and requirements, significantly simplifying the administrative process. Ministries and government entities are tasked with immediately implementing the programme, which includes cancelling a minimum of 2,000 government measures, halving the time required for procedures, and removing all unnecessary red tape by the end of 2024. This initiative aims to bolster the effectiveness of government procedures and elevate the UAE's standing in global competitiveness rankings for government efficiency and minimal bureaucracy.

The main keynote address was delivered by His Excellency Mohammed Bin Taliah, Chief of Government Services of the UAE Government. In his speech he emphasised on the crucial role of human-centric design in transforming business operations and services. This approach, places users at the heart of technological advancements, ensuring that innovations are not only functional but also intuitive and accessible.

“This has impacted real-time data exchange and decisions made from ongoing data analysis revolutionising service delivery and business operations for decades to come. The future will be characterised by a connected digital ecosystem in which all sectors of society are seamlessly and securely integrated, enhancing service provision to both individuals and businesses throughout the nation.”

His Excellency said: “We always strive to be the most efficient government in the world, and the best at providing services to all sectors of society. Our evaluation of any digital transformation project is primarily based on its timely impact on society—aiming to simplify people's lives and create a conducive and supportive environment for businesses to thrive and grow.”

The event also saw Mohammad Sear, Digital Government & Public Sector Consulting Leader and Professor of Digital Governments and Innovation at Sciences PO Paris, highlight the urgent need for technology-driven transformation to reduce bureaucracy and enhance public service efficiency. He underscored the critical role of digital innovation in streamlining governmental processes and improving citizen engagement.

Meanwhile, in a fireside chat, Adel Al Falasi, CEO of Oliver Wyman in the UAE, addressed the challenges government agencies and enterprises face when implementing new technologies and processes to comply with the Zero Government Bureaucracy strategy. The discussion explored practical solutions and best practices for overcoming these obstacles, ensuring a smooth transition to a more efficient and user-centric public service landscape.

Future Now Squared underscored the value of collaboration between the public and private sectors to achieve the ZGB programme’s goals, setting a benchmark for future initiatives aimed at improving government efficiency and enhancing the quality of life for citizens.

“e& enterprise stands ready to partner with governmental entities to support them in the ZGB initiative," said Ragy Magdy, CCO of e& enterprise. "We offer the expertise and the innovative solutions tailored to address the unique challenges of modernising public service delivery."

The Future Now Squared initiative will continue to host a series of exclusive industry thought leadership events. Upcoming chapters will focus on sectors such as transport, energy, oil and gas, and BFSI, bringing together top global thought leaders and the brightest minds in the country.

-Ends-

