Hosting three national championships and two coffee auctions featuring the world’s rarest coffee beans

UAE’s coffee market is growing 8.4% annually, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for coffee trade and innovation

United Arab Emirates: DXB LIVE, the integrated event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), has announced the return of World of Coffee Dubai for its fifth edition, taking place from 18 – 20 January 2026 at Za’abeel Halls 1, 4, 5 and 6 of the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Organised by DXB LIVE in collaboration with the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA), World of Coffee Dubai has rapidly grown to become the Middle East’s leading coffee industry event, uniting producers, roasters, traders, and experts from across the world. The 2026 edition continues to build on the success of previous years, reflecting Dubai’s growing influence as an international centre for coffee trade, culture, and knowledge exchange.

Since its inception, World of Coffee Dubai has experienced remarkable growth, mirroring the region’s dynamic coffee landscape. Statistics indicate that international participants in the new edition account for approximately 77% of the total exhibitors, reflecting the global coffee community’s confidence in the event and its growing international reputation.

The exhibition coincides with the continued rise of the coffee industry across the UAE and the wider region. The UAE coffee market is now valued at over USD 3.2 billion (approximately AED 12 billion) and is expected to grow by 8.4% annually, reaching USD 4.5 billion (around AED 16.5 billion) by 2029. Across the Middle East and North Africa, the market is projected to exceed USD 11 billion (over AED 40 billion) within the same period.

This growth is driven by the increasing demand for specialty coffee, evolving consumer preferences, and greater investment in quality, sustainability, and innovation — all of which are reflected in this year’s expanded and dynamic edition.

A series of educational workshops and seminars will further enrich the program, covering various aspects of the coffee industry and promoting a culture of innovation within the global coffee community.

Khalid Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of DXB Live, said: "The exhibition represents the continued success of the vision that has made the UAE a global hub for the specialty coffee industry and a bridge between producing regions and fast-growing markets. With participation expanding year after year, the event has become an international platform that brings together leading experts, brands, and innovators, reflecting Dubai's spirit of innovation and renewal and reaffirming its pivotal role in shaping the future of the coffee industry regionally and globally. We are proud to contribute to strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading destination for coffee lovers and experts, and as an inspiring platform that supports development and creativity in this vital sector."

Yannis Apostolopoulos, CEO of the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA), said: “World of Coffee Dubai has become one of the leading events where the global coffee community comes together, bringing culture, innovation, and commerce under one roof. With each new edition, the exhibition continues to strengthen its position as an exceptional global event, thanks to the high caliber of participants and industry pioneers who help shape the future of specialty coffee."

He added: "Our partnership with DXB Live and the Dubai World Trade Centre represents a key pillar in the ongoing success of this event, which has become an indispensable destination for coffee professionals and enthusiasts alike, both regionally and globally."

Khalid Al Mulla, Chief Executive Officer of the SCA UAE Chapter, added: “What distinguishes World of Coffee Dubai is its commitment to education and knowledge exchange. It’s not only a marketplace but a space where ideas are shared, skills are refined, and partnerships are built. The event has proven that when passion and expertise come together, they can create a thriving and sustainable ecosystem for the coffee industry.”

World of Coffee Dubai 2026 will present the event’s most diverse and inclusive programme to date, showcasing cutting-edge products, roasting and brewing technologies, and global coffee innovations.

Key highlights of the fifth edition include three national championships organized by the Specialty Coffee Association of the UAE:

• UAE National Barista Championship

• UAE National Cup Tasters Championship

• UAE National Roasting Championship

The event will also host the Best Coffee Design Awards and the Best New Product Competition, in addition to two coffee auctions held over two days, giving participants the opportunity to acquire some of the world’s rarest and finest coffee beans.

The 2026 edition marks a new chapter in World of Coffee Dubai’s growth, bringing together the most diverse range of participants, features, and experiences to date. Taking place from January 18 to 20, 2026, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the event will welcome leading global brands and experts in the coffee industry, the world’s second-largest trade after crude oil. As one of the world’s most consumed beverages, coffee carries immense cultural and economic significance. World of Coffee Dubai serves as an international platform where this culture is celebrated, where business and innovation thrive, and where tradition meets progress.

Exhibitors can now secure their spaces for World of Coffee Dubai 2026, while early bird tickets for visitors are also available through the official website: https://dubai.worldofcoffee.org/home

About World of Coffee Dubai

World of Coffee Dubai (WOC Dubai) is the premier coffee trade show for exhibitors and visitors looking to break into the Middle East's burgeoning coffee industry. The event showcases popular features like the Roaster Village, engaging lectures, the Cupping Room, the SCA UAE National Championships, the Coffee Design Awards, the Best New Display Product Competition, Brew Bar, and the SCA Community Lounge, where buyers and sellers come together to reconnect and establish new business relationships. The exhibition welcomes local, regional, and global professionals in the coffee industry including producers, manufacturers, traders, farmers, international experts, distributors, small and medium companies, coffee shops, roasters, hotels, and coffee enthusiasts from around the world.

About SCA

The Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) is the world’s largest nonprofit, membership-based trade association in the coffee industry. Representing thousands of coffee professionals globally from producers to baristas, the organization is built on foundations of openness, inclusivity, and the power of shared knowledge, fostering an international coffee community to make specialty coffee a thriving, equitable, and sustainable activity for the entire value chain. From coffee farmers to baristas and roasters, our membership spans the globe, encompassing every element of the coffee value chain. The SCA acts as a unifying force within the specialty coffee industry and works to make coffee better by raising standards worldwide through a collaborative and progressive approach.

About DXB LIVE:

DXB LIVE is the integrated event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre. With its creative, technical, and operational expertise, DXB LIVE delivers world-class events of all types, including exhibitions, conferences, festivals, recreational activities, national occasions, major corporate events, as well as high-end and private weddings.

The agency provides services for more than 100 major events annually, designing and building over 500,000 square feet of exhibition stands and delivering complex live events and conference solutions. DXB LIVE also offers strategic consultancy to associations and international organizations, while organizing large-scale trade exhibitions and public events.

Rapidly expanding its footprint, DXB LIVE is strengthening its position among the world’s leading event companies through strong alliances with top international event organizations. Its combined services create exceptional experiences that connect brands with their audiences across the UAE, GCC, Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the Americas.

