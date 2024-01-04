Dubai, UAE – The 29th edition of the Dubai International Pharmaceutical Technologies Conference and Exhibition – DUPHAT 2024, is poised to kick off next week, spanning three days from January 9th at the prestigious Dubai World Trade Centre. The largest pharmaceutical gathering in the Middle East and Africa will witness its largest event size to date as it expects to attract more than 32,000 visitors and participants.

Over the course of its 28-year history, DUPHAT has distinguished itself as a preeminent global platform, successfully convening numerous professionals. This esteemed event has consistently provided a distinguished showcase for leading pharmaceutical and manufacturing suppliers to present their cutting-edge products and solutions. It stands as a cornerstone for fostering the exchange of novel information, progressive ideas, and innovative breakthroughs within the realms of pharmacy, technology, medicines, and patient care.

The UAE's pharmaceutical market projected to surpass USD 4.7 billion by 2025, reflecting a remarkable 27% growth in the last five years. With over 2,500 locally produced medicines, the UAE stands as a testament to dedicated efforts and robust manufacturing capacity. On a global scale, the MENA market is anticipated to exceed USD 50 billion, solidifying the region's position as a leader in the global pharmaceutical landscape. DUPHAT 2024 symbolizes more than just an event; it embodies an inspirational journey where knowledge converges with innovation, shaping the future of healthcare for a brighter and healthier tomorrow.

DUPHAT 2024 will host a multinational environment with representatives from 95 countries, featuring 150 speakers delivering 120 lectures and overseeing 16 workshops. The event will also welcome a significant number of university students, presenting 350 posters showcasing the latest medical research and breakthroughs in the sector. The exhibition, spanning halls 1-8, and the conference in Sheikh Maktoum Hall, will offer multiple workshops, and a Pharma business hub running concurrently. Attendees can earn 63 CME hours accredited by the Dubai Health Authority, 22 CPD credits from the Society of Hospital Pharmacists of Australia, The Pharma business hub facilitates pre-scheduled business meetings of mutual interest, connecting individuals and companies directly with top-level decision-makers.

H.E. Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Executive Chairman of DUPHAT, emphasized, “DUPHAT 2024 continues its unwavering commitment to promoting the highest standards in the pharmaceutical industry through quality products and innovative technology. This year marks significant accomplishments as DUPHAT 2024 reaches its grandest magnitude in history, reinforcing the value of this profound event.”

DUPHAT 2024, as a beacon of innovation, will unveil a spectacular collection of medical research and information, propelling the industry to new heights. In the dynamic landscape of pharmaceuticals, DUPHAT emerges as the essential platform for trade and networking, fostering connections in one of the fastest-evolving sectors.

The three-day event will bring together top regional and international experts, specialists, and industry executives in the pharmaceutical sector to discuss the future of the profession and strategies for continuous improvement. Key conference topics include Medicine Safety, Challenges and Advances in Pharmacotherapy, Patient Access and Perspectives, Advancing Pharmacy Practice, and the Role of Pharmacists.

Dr. Ali Al Sayed Hussain, Chairman of DUPHAT, stated: “DUPHAT aspires to stand as the quintessential platform for pharmacists, industry professionals, marketing experts, academicians, researchers, scientists, students, and affiliated healthcare professionals to engage in meaningful interactions, fostering the exchange of knowledge and expertise. In the dynamic realm of pharmacy, an ever-evolving science, pharmacists consistently rise to meet the challenges and expectations of patients, even in diverse and dramatic circumstances. Hence, it is imperative that we perpetually realign, re-engineer, and reinvent to stay at the forefront of advancements and excellence.”

The DUPHAT conference and exhibition offer pharmaceutical companies an opportunity to launch new products, stay abreast of technological advancements, acquire scientific knowledge, network with industry peers, exchange expertise with specialists, and explore solutions to industry challenges. Dedicated sessions will also address the proper use of 'over-the-counter products,' reflecting the significant awareness and growth observed in recent years.

DUPHAT is organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions – a member of INDEX Holding, and is supported by Dubai Health Authority, American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, International Society for Pharmacoepidemiology, European Federation for Pharmaceutical Sciences, European Society of Clinical Pharmacy, Society of Hospital Pharmacists of Australia and the European Society of Oncology Pharmacy.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ibtissem Mannai

Senior Media Relations Specialist, INDEX Media

Email: ibtissem.mannai@index.ae