Dubai, UAE: dubizzle, the UAE’s leading online car marketplace connecting millions of users, has announced the winners of the dubizzle Cars Awards 2025, recognising outstanding performance across the UAE’s automotive ecosystem.

Held under the future-focused theme “Step Into the Future”, this edition of the awards saw 175 nominations competing across 18 categories, spanning Dubai and the Northern Emirates, reflecting the scale and diversity of the UAE’s automotive market. The awards recognised dealerships, OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), rental companies, and automotive partners that have demonstrated strong commercial performance, innovation, and a commitment to delivering better customer experiences.

The awards recognised excellence across a wide range of categories, from OEMs and dealerships to rentals, exports, and auctions, highlighting the many ways the automotive ecosystem is evolving to be more transparent, efficient, and customer-centric.

Commenting on the occasion, Haider Khan, the CEO of dubizzle and the CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA, said, “We’re proud to be part of a country that is driven by ambition and constant progress. You can see it in how fast things are moving, from infrastructure and mobility to the way people buy and sell cars. At dubizzle, we’re focused on what’s next, using data and technology to help the industry make smarter decisions and move forward together with our partners. The dubizzle Cars Awards reflects that spirit, celebrating the businesses that are keeping up with change and actively helping shape the future of the automotive industry in the UAE.”

dubizzle Cars Awards 2025 winners:

OEM Excellence Award: AGMC - Recognised for outstanding performance, strong market leadership, and consistent customer trust in the OEMs across the UAE.

Top Chinese OEM Award: The Elite Cars, Jetour - Awarded for its growing influence, innovation, and contribution to the rapid evolution of Chinese automotive brands in the local market.

Highest Unique Inventory Award: F1rst Motors - Recognised for offering one of the most diverse and distinctive vehicle selections on the dubizzle Cars platform.

Outstanding dubizzler Award: Park Lane Motors - Celebrated for offering exceptional and effective use of dubizzle’s packages and digital tools to drive measurable business results.

Export Master Award: Alkady Cars - Honoured for demonstrating strong performance in vehicle exports and contributing to cross-border automotive trade.

Entrepreneurial Success Award (Dubai): HiCar - Awarded for innovative business strategy and impactful leadership in driving growth.

Entrepreneurial Success Award (Northern Emirates): Taj Al Sultan Used Cars - Recognised for demonstrating entrepreneurial excellence and achieving remarkable business results in the region.

Highest Lead Generator Award (Dubai): Alba Cars - Celebrated for achieving the highest volume of quality leads and strong customer engagement.

Highest Lead Generator Award (Northern Emirates): First Choice Cars - Recognised for effective lead generation and driving sustained sales performance.

Customer Excellence Award (Dubai): Approved Automotive - Awarded for consistently delivering superior customer service and enhancing the buyer experience.

Customer Excellence Award (Northern Emirates): Al Faris Used Cars - Honoured for excellence in customer care and support, setting high service standards.

Rental Champion – Luxury / Premier: Rotana Star Rent A Car - Recognised for outstanding performance in the luxury and premium car rental segment.

Rental Champion – Economy / Popular: Thrifty Car Rental - Awarded for exceptional service and performance in the economy rental sector.

Auction Excellence Award: Britcar - Celebrated for best-in-class performance and innovation in automotive auctions.

Platinum Circle – Dealer of the Year (Dubai): Novi Automax Motors - Recognised for outstanding overall dealership performance and market leadership.

Platinum Circle – Dealer of the Year (Northern Emirates): Mohammad Waheed Used Cars - Awarded for excellence in dealership management and customer engagement.

Gold Circle – Dealer of the Year (Dubai): GTA Cars - Honoured for strong business performance and consistent customer satisfaction.

Gold Circle – Dealer of the Year (Northern Emirates): Honey Jidosha Motors - Celebrated for excellence in sales, service, and community engagement.

The dubizzle Cars Awards 2025 is grounded in data-driven insights and platform performance, celebrating businesses that are not only performing strongly today but are also well-positioned for the future of automotive buying and selling in the UAE. Through initiatives such as the awards, dubizzle continues to strengthen its role as a long-term partner to the industry, supporting growth, transparency, and higher standards across the market.

