Dubai, UAE – Get ready to seize the summer spirit as Dubai Women’s Run teams up with Dubai Summer Surprises, presenting a thrilling community event at Dubai Festival City Mall, part of Al-Futtaim Malls, from 18th to 31st August. This action-packed event caters to the entire family, offering an array of captivating experiences, including a cutting-edge digital treadmill competition with a live leader board, invigorating fitness challenges, and empowering discussions on the significance of staying fit. Adding to the excitement, Dubai’s favourite characters, Modesh and Dana, will grace the occasions, motivating mall visitors at DWR stand to stay active during the summer.

Visitors will be captivated by the Happiness Mill treadmill competition and the presence of Dubai Women’s Run fitness partner, Uform Fitness, who will enthral visitors with exciting fitness challenges, granting participants a chance to win an exclusive 3-7 days Uform Fitness membership upon completion of the challenge at the DWR stand. Moreover, attendees at the DWR Happiness Mill and activation stand will stand a chance to win DWR registrations at an enticing 15% discount.

“We are absolutely thrilled to collaborate with Dubai Festival City Mall, leveraging their space to educate the community about the paramount importance of fitness. Join us this August and become part of a movement dedicated to nurturing a healthier and fitter lifestyle for all,” said Dr. Harmeek Singh, Founder of Plan b Group and Race Chairman of Dubai Women’s Run."

“Women represent an important pillar in the Athletics Federation, as they represent a great value that contributes to enriching competitions and participating on behalf of the UAE in foreign forums, under the directives of the wise leadership of the President of the UAE Athletics Federation, Major General Dr. Muhammad Al-Murr, is keen to empower women and serve the national goals.

The idea of the upcoming Dubai Women’s Run is fantastic and is a clear indication of the efforts of the Dubai Sports Council presenting honourable models that has made Dubai a global platform for hosting international and community events,” said Rashid Nasser Al Ali, Member of the Board of Directors of the Athletics Federation and Chairman of the Public Relations and Institutional Communication Committee.

Aligned with Dubai Women’s Run's mission to empower women, this event along with recent event at Modesh World which ran from 4th-13th August, serves as a remarkable chapter in a year-long series of exciting campaigns, culminating in the grandest event of all, the much-anticipated Dubai Women’s Run on Sunday, November 5th, 2023, at Dubai Festival City Mall.

The Dubai Women’s Run celebrates the spirit of multicultural, empowered women in the region, which is organized by Plan b Group, in association with the UAE Athletic Federation and Dubai Sports Council and continues to witness remarkable growth over the years.

Stay updated and follow Dubai Women’s Run on social media @thedubaiwomensrun, fitness partner @uformuae, and the event host @dubaifestivalcitymall.

About Dubai Women’s Run:

Organized by Plan b Group, in association with UAE Athletic Federation and Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Women’s Run stands as the pioneering initiative in the Middle East that celebrates the spirit of multicultural, empowered women in the region. This premier women’s only running event in the region has witnessed remarkable growth over the years, drawing participants from local, regional, and international circles.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping, and events.

About Dubai Festival City Mall

Dubai Festival City Mall is one of the major shopping destinations in Dubai and the super-regional flagship mall in the Al-Futtaim Malls portfolio. With over 400 outlets, the mall is home to IKEA, renowned fashion brands like Zara, H&M, Marks & Spencer, Nike, Adidas and more.

The dining destination offers iconic waterfront dining on Festival Bay and comprises 50 restaurants and cafés and the largest food court in Dubai. The mall was the first to bring F&B concepts such as Origami, Oporto, Sugar Factory, Tortilla, a brand-new Rainforest Café, and the Middle East’s only Hard Rock Café to Dubai. The entertainment venue is also home to the VOX Cinema Multiplex; Fabyland, a 70,000 sq. ft. family entertainment centre; the world-first BOUNCE-X trampoline park and the record-breaking, global attraction IMAGINE. For more information visit: www.dubaifestivalcitymall.com

