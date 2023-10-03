Dubai, UAE – Dubai Watch Week, the leading global non-commercial horology platform, has appointed Houbara Communications as its PR partner for its upcoming sixth edition set to take place from November 16 to 20, 2023, at The Gate, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Houbara will work alongside Dubai Watch Week to raise awareness of Dubai Watch Week’s largest iteration yet with the highest participation to date, featuring over 55 brands, tapping into community, tradition, and innovation.

Houbara will support Dubai Watch Week in its communication efforts locally, including strategies to reflect its position as a key cultural and lifestyle event on Dubai's calendar, playing a central role in positioning the city as a leading global cultural, retail, and luxury hub.

Loretta Ahmed, Founder and CEO of Houbara Communications added: “Having worked with the Seddiqi Holding group for six years, we are well versed in the realm of horology, have an in-depth understanding of their brands and the sector. We look forward to creating award-winning work with them in their biggest season to date.”

About Houbara Communications

Houbara Communications is an integrated creative and content-driven communications consultancy with partners across the Middle East. The team comprises over 20 consultants, with almost half of the culturally diverse team speaking Arabic as a first language. In 2019, Loretta Ahmed completed the acquisition of Grayling Middle East from Huntsworth Plc to become an independent agency, cementing a 20-year presence in the UAE and beginning a whole new chapter.

Houbara remain part of Huntsworth’s global family, representing their global clients across the Middle East and providing regional clients with access to their global network.

About Dubai Watch Week

Founded in 2015 by Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons, Dubai Watch Week celebrates the creative confluence and undercurrents of the luxury watch industry highlighting the people, community, tradition, and innovation in the market. Creating satellite events and its biennial hero event in Dubai, Dubai Watch Week is a movement that supports initiatives with similar values bridges communities and creates unique opportunities for networking and creative exchange.