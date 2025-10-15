Dubai: The Family Office Summit 2025, held at the Park Hyatt, Dubai, brought together global family office leaders, investors, and industry experts to explore the evolving landscape of family wealth management. The summit served as a premier platform to examine key trends driving transformation from private markets and technological innovation to governance, succession planning, and purpose-driven investing.

Dubai’s rise as a global wealth hub underscored the summit’s significance. Ranked the fourth-wealthiest city in EMEA and set to welcome over 9,800 new millionaires this year, the emirate’s strong economy, investor-friendly policies, and thriving financial ecosystem made it the ideal setting for dialogue on family office evolution. The summit featured 11 curated panels, 1 roundtable arena, and 265 attendees, including 83 family offices (24 new to the UAE) and 79 family holdings, fostering meaningful collaboration and partnerships among global wealth leaders.

The summit explored how traditional family holdings are being redefined by the next generation, steering portfolios toward innovation, diversification, and measurable impact. Nearly 70% of family offices are now led by second- or third-generation principals, with 25% established in the past five years reflecting rapid professionalization across the sector. Family offices are shifting from passive wealth preservation to active platforms for venture-building, strategic partnerships, and cross-border growth.

The central theme was the growing appetite for private equity and direct deals as families seek greater control and long-term value. Experts noted that many family office plan to increase exposure to private markets, allocating around 25% of portfolios to private equity. Industry leaders including Nirav Shah (CIO, RP Group), Ghada Abdelkader (SVP, Crescent Enterprises), Pankaj Gupta (CEO, Gulf Islamic Investments), and Walid Hizaoui (CSO, Gargash Group) discussed accessing quality deal flow, co-investments versus fund commitments, and balancing ambition with risk

Obediah Ayton, Chairman of the Family Office Summit, said, “The Family Office Summit reflects the dynamic shifts in global wealth management. Families are no longer just preserving wealth, they are actively shaping portfolios for innovation, impact, and cross-border growth, while ensuring governance and succession frameworks that carry their legacy forward.”

With an estimated $18 trillion expected to transfer across generations by 2030, governance, operations, and succession planning remain central to family office strategy. Modern offices are leveraging digital tools to enhance reporting, risk management, and deal sourcing while ensuring operational resilience across multiple jurisdictions. Many are also deploying capital aligned with their values, integrating ESG principles, climate resilience, and social impact into their investment philosophy.

Artificial intelligence and digital transformation emerged as another key themes, with experts highlighting AI’s growing influence on smart reporting, compliance, and quick decision-making. Family offices are increasingly investing in healthcare and biotech, viewing them as the next major wealth frontier, with AI driving advances in drug discovery, development, and robotic surgery. Next-generation leaders are blending entrepreneurial drive with family legacy, supported by strong governance and diversification strategies. Technology adoption is redefining the global family office model, merging tradition with innovation and impact.

Another key highlight at the summit was purpose-driven wealth, where philanthropy, sustainability, and investment converge to create social and environmental impact alongside financial returns.

With participation from across the GCC, Europe, the U.S., and Asia, the Family Office Summit reaffirmed Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation, collaboration, and strategic wealth dialogue and a cornerstone for the next generation of family office leadership.

Family Office Summit: Creating a New Standard for Family Office Events

The Family Office Summit, an annual event that began in November 2023 and quickly attracted significant attention. With a format that promotes high-quality, organic interactions rather than the conventional sponsor-driven model, the summit has redefined family office networking. The event is marked by its interactive setting, with high tables and chairs instead of traditional round tables, encouraging dynamic, on-your-feet discussions. This setup aligns with Obediah’s belief that meaningful connections are best forged through active engagement rather than passive observation.

Unlike other events, the Family Office Summit is curated to support genuine, impactful networking by bringing together global family offices under one roof. With an emphasis on smaller, targeted gatherings and learning-focused events, the summit enables attendees to delve into relevant topics, fostering collaboration in a rapidly evolving wealth management landscape. Obediah’s commitment to personalized interactions ensures that each participant connects with like-minded professionals, aligning the summit's ethos with the UAE’s unique, people-first culture.

For more details - https://familyofficesummit.ae/dubai/