Al Blooshi: Organizing this conference marks a significant step toward strengthening integration among various entities operating in the maritime sector, in line with the leadership’s vision to position Dubai as a global hub for maritime trade and logistics

The Dubai Ports Authority at the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, held its first annual conference aboard the historic Queen Elizabeth QE2 at Mina Rashid. The event brought together a distinguished group of representatives from companies and institutions across the maritime industry, aiming to enhance communication among stakeholders and discuss the latest developments, as well as technical and operational challenges in maritime services.

The conference reflects the Authority’s commitment to building strong communication channels with its partners in both the public and private sectors. It also reinforces a collaborative approach that improves operational efficiency and ensures the highest standards of safety and quality across Dubai’s ports and maritime zones.

In his opening remarks, Captain Ibrahim Al Blooshi, Executive Director of Dubai Ports Authority, welcomed attendees from various companies and organizations. He highlighted that this gathering provides an important platform for dialogue and the exchange of ideas among strategic partners in the maritime sector.

He stated: “The first annual conference of Dubai Ports Authority represents a major step forward in enhancing integration between all entities operating within the maritime sector, supporting the leadership’s vision of making Dubai a global center for maritime trade and logistics. The success of our ecosystem relies on effective partnerships between all its elements, from service providers to regulatory and operational bodies”.

Al Blooshi added that the Authority’s decision to host this conference comes as part of its efforts to promote knowledge exchange and activate strategic partnerships. He emphasized the Authority’s commitment to showcasing its latest initiatives that support sustainable transformation and advance the operational system in line with the conference’s goals and future direction.

The session also included an open discussion that addressed key challenges and future opportunities in developing maritime services, along with ways to enhance integration among industry players to ensure the sector’s resilience and sustainability.

Participants concluded by stressing the importance of holding such technical and professional meetings regularly, given their positive impact on improving the maritime work environment and strengthening Dubai’s competitiveness as a regional and global hub for ports and maritime services.

Dubai Ports Authority extended its gratitude to all partners and attendees for their valuable contributions, reaffirming its commitment to continuing its efforts in line with the Government of Dubai’s vision to achieve global leadership across all logistics and maritime sectors.