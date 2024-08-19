Honored the bravery of both national and international humanitarians

A panel discussion showcased field stories highlighting examples of the challenges faced by aid workers.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Humanitarian, in collaboration with the UN Resident Coordinator office, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA), and the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD), today marked World Humanitarian Day to express solidarity with people affected by humanitarian crises and pay tribute to the humanitarian workers who help them.

The event, which brought together over 100 leaders in the humanitarian space, celebrated the personal experiences and bravery of national and international humanitarians—the day commenced with a welcome address from Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, who emphasized the crucial role of collaboration in addressing the growing challenges faced by humanitarian workers globally.

In his address, he said, “At Dubai Humanitarian, we stand with the humanitarian colleagues and their families as they dedicate their lives to supporting the vulnerable populations. Today, we honor their courage and determination. Unfortunately, the list of humanitarian workers who lost their lives in providing humanitarian assistance is continuously increasing, and it is a collective responsibility to ensure their safety and well-being as they carry out their critical work. Never should they be a target.”

HE Bérangère Boël, the UN Resident Coordinator in the United Arab Emirates, said: “The United Nations is proud to work hand in hand with the UAE through Dubai Humanitarian to contribute to humanitarian action across the globe. The UAE’s spirit of generosity and commitment to humanitarian principles lies at the heart of what World Humanitarian Day stands for—solidarity, compassion, and action.”

On this occasion, HE Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, stated: “On World Humanitarian Day, a day whose values and meanings transcend geographical, cultural, and religious boundaries, just as the suffering of those in need around the world surpasses them, the wise leadership emphasizes the necessity of collective efforts from individuals, governments, international organizations, and civil society to support humanitarian work and enhance its role in achieving sustainable development. This is especially important given the current global conditions and the natural disasters and humanitarian crises we are witnessing.

As an organization with a pioneering charitable and humanitarian impact within the United Arab Emirates, the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai extends its highest respect and admiration to all those working in the humanitarian field on this day—these unsung heroes who strive to promote values of peace and tolerance among peoples.”

In her address, Sajeda Shawa, Head of the UN OCHA UAE Office, said: “On World Humanitarian Day, observed annually on August 19th, we honor the dedication and bravery of humanitarian workers worldwide. On this day we reaffirm our commitment to supporting humanitarian efforts and to recognize the selfless contributions of those who work to alleviate suffering and restore hope in the most challenging circumstances,

Today, while we mark the day in UAE, we appreciate and acknowledge the humanitarian leading role of UAE leadership, government, organisations and people – partners, friends and family. The UAE humanitarian vision and generosity is not limited to being one of the biggest humanitarian donors but goes beyond to working side by side in conflict areas and in every humanitarian context where humanitarian aid is crucial for saving lives.

Despite 75 years of internationally recognized laws designed to regulate armed conflict and mitigate its effects, violations of these laws persist, with civilians and aid workers bearing the brunt. Last year, 2023 became the deadliest year on record for the global humanitarian community, with 280 aid workers killed by violence. This year, 2024 has shown no signs of improvement and may even surpass last year's grim statistics. 176 aid workers have been killed, 93 others injured and 64 kidnapped, according to the provisional count from the Aid Worker Security Database. The most recent ongoing conflict in Gaza has resulted in significant humanitarian losses since October 2023, UNRWA statistics show over 40,000 Palestinians have been killed, including more than 15,000 children and claiming the lives of over 224 humanitarian aid workers. These facts lay bare a glaring truth: The world is failing humanitarian workers and, by extension, the people they serve.

Today, and every day, we demand that those in power #ActForHumanity to end violations and the impunity with which they are committed,” she concluded.

The agenda also included a focused session on the protection of humanitarian and civilian workers, underscoring the challenges faced in the field. Participants from the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the World Food Programme, and Dubai Cares, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), and IACAD shared their field experience, and attendees unanimously agreed that humanitarian workers should never be targets and that there needs to be urgent collective action by humanitarian agencies, governments, and partners to protect the lives and interests of aid workers.

World Humanitarian Day, observed annually on August 19, was designated by the UN General Assembly in 2008 to coincide with the anniversary of the 2003 bombing of the UN headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq. Originally intended to recognize aid workers, WHD has since evolved to highlight various aspects of humanitarian action, mobilizing people worldwide to advocate for the broader humanitarian cause.

