Dubai: As part of its participation in Dubai AI Week, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced the implementation of the advanced Genesys AI-powered speech and text analytics system at its contact centre. With this step, DHA becomes the first government entity in the Middle East and the UAE to adopt this cutting-edge technology, reinforcing Dubai’s commitment to integrating advanced digital tools to elevate government service efficiency and responsiveness.

The newly deployed system enables DHA to automatically analyse and interpret human emotions and understand customer needs through voice and digital channels. This allows for immediate, personalised responses and data-driven solutions, aligning with Dubai’s strategic goals to accelerate the adoption of AI across public services.

Fatima Al Khaja, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer at the Dubai Health Authority, highlighted that implementing the Genesys system reflects the Authority’s deep commitment to building a proactive, data-led customer experience management ecosystem. “Our goal is to place people at the centre of every healthcare service,” she said. “Through real-time interaction, sentiment analysis, and predictive tools, we can better understand expectations and meet them efficiently.”

Between January and March 2025, the system processed over 72000 digital and voice interactions, covering 96 topics across 55 queues available within the DHA Contact Center in Arabic and English, including custom interactions. According to Al Khaja, this enhanced the speed and accuracy of service delivery, raised overall satisfaction levels, and improved staff performance thanks to real-time monitoring, gamified motivation tools, and AI-guided training.

“The system has transformed the way we engage with our community,” Al Khaja added. “It provides deeper insights into actual needs, allowing us to continuously optimise services and embody Dubai’s innovation-first approach to excellence.”

Sebastien Ballerini, Vice President of Strategic Growth for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Genesys, expressed his pride in collaborating with DHA to use AI in understanding and analysing human interactions. “DHA’s adoption of Genesys represents a strong vote of confidence in our capabilities and reaffirms its leadership in future-ready government solutions,” he said.

He noted that Genesys is the only contact centre provider in the UAE officially certified by the Dubai Electronic Security Center, and this partnership is a significant milestone in building a smart, personalised, data-driven service environment that sets new benchmarks for public sector customer experience.