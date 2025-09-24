Dubai - Under the theme ‘Future Tributaries,’ the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) is participating in the 24th edition of Ru’ya Careers UAE, which commenced on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The three-day event, running until September 25, is attended by a diverse set of participants from both the public and private sectors.

DGHR’s participation is consistent with its vision to empower innovative minds, enhance the competitiveness of UAE nationals, and expand their professional horizons, especially in areas that are in line with Dubai's goals for the future. This also aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and the UAE's strategies for building a competitive knowledge-based economy by empowering the youth and new graduates to be key drivers of sustainable development.

With over 20 government agencies under its umbrella this year, the DGHR holds charge of the Dubai Government's booth at the event. This offers them a dynamic platform to highlight their most prominent initiatives and programmes that assist Emirati youth in employment, vocational training, and career development.

In order to broaden career empowerment opportunities and improve the capacity of human resources to navigate the changing labour market, the DGHR will be presenting specialised workshops and organising guidance and mentoring sessions in collaboration with experts. Additionally, the Dubai Government stand will highlight the latest initiatives and services offered by participating entities, along with the innovative solutions they deliver to cope with global changes in the human resources sector amidst the growing reliance on AI and accelerating pace of digitalisation.

This year's edition presents an exceptional opportunity for those seeking job opportunities and professional development within a wide range of vital disciplines relevant to the labour market, including technology, innovation, sustainability, health, education, and new economic sectors. This leading national event enhances the presence of Emirati youth in key sectors by equipping them with practical knowledge and experience, in keeping with the UAE’s development goals.

Ru’ya Careers UAE is a strategic platform that defines the future of career opportunities in the Emirate of Dubai, as well as the UAE. It acts as a bridge between national human resources and leading employers in the government and private sectors, providing companies and institutions with a space to showcase their groundbreaking efforts and programmes designed to advance Emiratization.