United Arab Emirates, Dubai: The sixth and biggest ever annual Dubai Fitness Challenge has got underway, bringing with it 30 days of action-packed events across the city and hundreds of family-friendly activities and workouts across a record-breaking 19 fitness hubs across the city.

The 2022 edition of the flagship fitness initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, is boasting its biggest ever calendar of free and inclusive fitness events, activities and classes across the city.

Throughout the course of DFC this year 19 new fitness hubs have been established across various local communities all over the city, including Bluewaters, Champs Sports & Fitness Club, Dubai Design District (D3), DIFC, DMCC in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dragon Mart, Dubai Police Officers Club, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Inspiratus Sport District (ISD) at Dubai Sports City, Dubai Hatta Hub, Mohammed bin Rashid Library (MBRL), The Palm Jumeirah, The Space at Dubai Investment Park, Zabeel Ladies Club, Zabeel Sports District, The Beach at JBR, Sport Society, Dubai Hills Mall and Dubai Festival City Mall.

Each fitness hub supports DFC’s goal of inspiring everyone to achieve a fitter future with 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days.

From dawn to dusk, fitness enthusiasts and beginners can get active with fellow Dubai residents in their local communities, whether it's through dynamic HIIT classes, SH-BAM dance workouts, joining a sunrise Yoga and Pilates class, or trying out a new activity altogether, from water sports to martial arts.

Residents can choose from hundreds of free activities, from hiking and mountain treks in the Hatta Wadi, working up a sweat in Body Combat, Spin or Zumba classes, or taking on treadmill challenges.

Providing something for everyone, family-orientated classes will encourage residents of all age-groups and abilities to get motivated and moving, while children-focused group exercises will get kids moving and encourage team building and sportsmanship.

Meanwhile, female-only workouts will inspire women of all ages to come together and support each other on their fitness journeys, led by female fitness instructors and personal trainers.

Throughout the month, mass participation events will encourage communities to bond while exercising; including the LES MILLS BODY COMBAT event at the Dubai Silicon Oasis fitness hub on 6 November, The Beach fitness hub will host fitness classes at the lawn area (Opposite Pavilion at The Beach) from Friday to Sunday 2 times a day – Sunrise (8:30am) & Sunset (5:30pm) sessions from 29th October to 27th November 2022.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment said: “Together we can transform Dubai into one of the most active cities in the world. This year we have the highest ever number of Fitness Hubs across the city, 19, a significant jump from the 14 we had in 2021. This is based on a real demand for communities to have access to fitness and healthier lifestyles on their doorstep. We want to ensure that this year’s DFC is as accessible to everyone. And often, that means how can they make sure they fit fitness into their daily lives. With Fitness Hubs in local communities, it’s more convenient than ever to take part. When we say, ‘It only takes 30’, we mean it.”

His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, stated:” We are pleased to see the great participation in Dubai Fitness Challenge since the launch of its sixth edition, from all ages and nationalities, who have been actively partaking in the hundreds of free fitness activities and classes on offer. This is a remarkable testament to the strong sports culture we have in Dubai, which exceeds the 30 days of the challenge and remains with the community throughout the year”.

“DFC’s offering not only includes free community fitness events and activities, but also covers free training, expert advice and consultations in the fields of sports, physical activity, healthy nutrition and other matters that support the overall health, vitality and physical wellbeing of the community. Through DFC, Dubai provides an ideal opportunity to incorporate physical activity into daily routines, as well as easy access to fitness and sports facilities encouraging everyone to adopt a healthier and more active lifestyle” added His Excellency.

Dates for all the fitness hubs are on the DFC website.

The entities helping DFC strengthen the spirit of the community this year include organisers Dubai's Department for Economy Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council; Presenting Partners DP World, Mai Dubai, and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); Association Partners Sun and Sand Sports, AVIV Clinics, Emirates Airline, Emirates NBD, Etisalat by E&, Fitbit, Shamal – Kite Beach and Last Exit; Official Partners Aster Hospitals, Clinics and Pharmacy, Arabian Automobiles Co, Dubai Chamber, and Lipton and Sports Society; Media Partner Arabian Radio Network (ARN); and Government Partners Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Event Security Committee, Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Police, and Emirates Schools Establishment.

For more information and to register visit www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com.

About Dubai Fitness Challenge

The Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is an initiative of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. The Challenge was created to support His Highness’ vision of making Dubai one of the most active cities in the world. Now in its sixth edition - with more opportunities than ever to get involved - DFC brings friends, families, colleagues and communities together to improve their health and wellbeing with 30 days of fun and fitness. Featuring a packed calendar of activities and events across the city including Dubai Run and Dubai Ride, this year’s Challenge runs from Saturday 29 October through to Sunday 27 November 2022.

