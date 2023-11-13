Maktoum bin Mohammed: The summit aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33’s strategic goal of propelling Dubai into the ranks of the top four global financial hubs by 2033

Dubai FinTech Summit signals new wave of financial innovation, opportunity, transformation, and growth for the international financial services sector.

Second edition of Dubai FinTech Summit to take place on 6-7 May 2024 at the Madinat Jumeirah

Government of Dubai Media Office: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE and President of DIFC, the Dubai FinTech Summit returns for its highly anticipated second edition from 6-7 May 2024. A strategic initiative of the Government of Dubai, the summit is leading the way in financial innovation globally.

Organised by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, the Dubai FinTech Summit will bring together over 8,000 global industry leaders, investors and policy makers, signalling increased appetite for growth opportunities in the region.

Announcing the second edition of the event, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: "The second edition of the Dubai FinTech Summit is set to once again bring together world-class global talent, innovators and industry leaders, representing over 100 countries in the financial services sector. The summit aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33’s strategic goal of propelling Dubai into the ranks of the top four global financial hubs by 2033. The event also reflects our efforts to accelerate transformation and innovation and our commitment to bringing together global stakeholders to explore new possibilities for the international financial industry. The remarkable increase in interest in this year’s event underscores Dubai's continued expansion as a global financial centre and the new opportunities emerging from its economic dynamism and growth momentum."

As a rising FinTech hub, Dubai is also spearheading the evolution of the financial services industry, with investments in FinTech projected to grow by 17.2% CAGR to USD949 billion from 2022 to 2030. "Dubai offers access to opportunities for expansion and innovation in high-growth emerging markets, underpinned by a world-class financial, regulatory and innovation ecosystem,” His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added.

His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, commented on DIFC’s role in supporting the Dubai FinTech Summit and strategic growth ambitions. “DIFC is continuously innovating to advance its global ecosystem to help facilitate economic growth central to the Centre’s Strategy 2030. It is therefore encouraging to see industry leaders increasingly turning to Dubai as they tap into unrivalled access to the MEASA’s leading financial hub, its ever-growing startup community, and boundless investment opportunities. The return of the Dubai FinTech Summit is catering to this demand, as we welcome the world to Dubai, and continue to nurture the next wave of global financial innovation and cross-border collaboration.”

“DIFC is delighted to organise the 2nd edition of the Dubai FinTech Summit. The event is a key contributor to the delivery of the UAE’s Digital Economy Strategy, set to increase the sector’s GDP contribution by 20 per cent over the next 10 years up from 9.7 per cent in 2022, as it seeks to leverage cutting-edge technologies and attract high-skilled talent”, said Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer, DIFC.

Exceptional opportunities

Over 8,000 C-suite leaders are expected to attend, showcasing remarkable growth since the inaugural edition. Furthermore, more than 1,000 pre-qualified investors will provide unparalleled opportunities for FinTech startups to secure investment and partnerships. Over 200 global speakers, including industry pioneers and thought leaders, will provide invaluable insights, while over 200 FinTech exhibitors will showcase cutting-edge solutions. The event will feature four stages, each dedicated to different facets of FinTech and Innovation.

Thought leadership platform

The expanded programme of the second edition of the Dubai FinTech Summit is set to exceed expectations by delving into key tracks, including the future of FinTech, embedded and Open Finance, climate finance, Web3 and digital assets. The summit stands as a thought leadership-driven platform, addressing industry challenges head-on and championing innovation.

The summit will unlock new opportunities, cross-border collaboration, and innovation to shape the future of finance. To register for the event, visit www.dubaifintechsummit.com.

