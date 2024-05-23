Festival showcased Dubai as a thriving global gaming hub and fostered an environment for esports enthusiasts to connect during the festival and beyond

Citywide celebration paves the way for a year-round schedule of vibrant gaming events at state-of-the-art locations in Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The third and biggest edition of the Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF), which concluded this May, brought together a staggering 4.15 million gamers from across the region, cementing Dubai’s position as a leading hub for gaming. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), a packed calendar of online tournaments throughout the 17-day event transformed the city into a gamer’s paradise, with something for everyone from casual gamers to esports enthusiasts and even seasoned pros.

Huge prizes were awarded during 16 exhilarating tournaments held online and at gaming cafés across the city. Millions of gaming fans from across the region joined in through mobile phones, PCs, and gaming consoles for a series of amazing clashes across popular esports titles including Fortnite, PUBG Mobile, League of Legends, Valorant, GG League, Brawl Stars, Yalla Ludo and Dominos Pro.

The festival's packed calendar of vibrant gaming events and championships were hosted in state-of-the-art venues across Dubai, including the largest ever GameExpo at the Dubai World Trade Centre, solidifying the city’s position as a gaming hub for the region.

An invigorating showdown also crowned Dubai’s best PC café, hosted in partnership with Riot Games. The inaugural UAE PC Café Master Cup 2024 was awarded to True Gamers, following thrilling showdowns where cafés across the city hosted exciting tournaments for gamers to compete against the best in the region. Fans also battled it out at Esport Arena, Flamingo Billiards, PsyNix Game Zone, Que Club cafés, and Rails.

Those looking to continue conquering the captivating world of esports, ignite a newfound passion for gaming, or get ahead of the competition for DEF 2025 can head down to these cafés that welcome gamers all year round.

True Gamers esports club, crowned winner of the DEF UAE PC Café Master Cup 2024, is the perfect destination for gamers of all levels. Offering a wide range of gaming products and immersive experiences, players can enjoy the latest video games, topnotch consoles and devices, and an unparalleled level of service for exceptional gaming adventures.

Esport Arena is Dubai’s newest and largest gaming destination where esports blends with classic entertainment. Gamers can enjoy top-tier virtual adventures with state-of-the-art setups, while testing their skills across traditional games like billiards and table tennis. The club also hosts movie nights, as well as UFC and football watch parties.

Flamingo Billiards is where traditional games and esports collide, coupled with karaoke. Hours of endless fun can be found at this dynamic venue situated in Oud Metha, with PCs and consoles, as well as billiards and private karaoke booths. A delicious menu of casual eats is also available at the venue's adjoining cafe.

PsyNix Game Zone is one of the largest gaming cafés in Dubai. Based in Jumeirah, the venue welcomes gamers of all ages and abilities to battle it out with friends on a wide selection of PCs and consoles, and grab a bite from the extensive menu. The cafe also hosts tournaments and competitions throughout the year, and sells its own gaming items including the PsyNix gaming chair.

Que Club is a popular state-of-the-art gaming facility in Oud Metha that caters to the needs of gamers and esports enthusiasts of all ages. The centre offers a unique and immersive gaming experience, combining the latest technology with a vibrant and energetic atmosphere. The VIP Gaming Room hosts regular tournaments for games such as Dota 2 and League of Legends.

Rails is one of the best gaming destinations for more dedicated video game fans. Located in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, it is the ideal place to gather with friends and challenge them to everything from Call of Duty to Rocket League. The trendy café is a popular hangout for gamers in the area, with special options to rent a private gaming room for parties, competitions, and special events.

To catch the highlights of the Dubai Esports and Games Festival 2024, visit the @dxbesportsfest Instagram page. For upcoming updates on the Dubai Esports and Games Festival 2025, stay tuned on the DEF website.

About Dubai Esports & Games Festival

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), Dubai Esports & Games Festival (DEF2024) takes place from 19 April to 5 May 2024. Launched in 2022, the annual festival will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre for the first time this year. The festival aims to set and influence trends across both the global and regional gaming industry, and bolster Dubai’s position as a global hub for esports and interactive tech-driven entertainment, and as a global city at the forefront of innovation. DEF2024 will feature a combination of events including a lively GameExpo, esports tournaments and influencer challenges for consumers, alongside GameExpo Summit, a thought-provoking and business stimulating conference and b2b networking event that connects companies from around the world.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

