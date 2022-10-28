Dubai-UAE: Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), the integrated free zone technology park and member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), kicked off the LIVE @ The Lake, a festival of engaging family fun, entertainment activities, and exceptional experiences for DSO residents and visitors.

Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi, Director General of DSO, inaugurated the festival at a ceremony in Dubai Digital Park, in the presence of DSO staff and officials alongside representatives of event sponsors and partners as well as community members and business partners.

Prioritizing Healthy Lifestyles

Delivering the opening speech, Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi said: “DSO continues to launch various social initiatives with the aim of enhancing the exceptional experience of living and working in the technology park, which derives its soul from Dubai, the globally preferred destination to live and work. DIEZ, the authority under which DSO operates, prioritizes achieving the highest levels of integration between work and life for companies and individuals, which reflects the quality of life and lifestyle of all relevant stakeholders. Hence, DSO launched the LIVE @ The Lake festival, the first-of-its-kind in DSO, focusing on instilling a healthy lifestyle among DSO’s community members by prioritizing fitness and wellness through a series of sports activities, striking a work-life balance and boosting health awareness.”

Al Matrooshi added: “The festival aligns with social and national values, which strengthens family bonds and social interactions, and enriching the tourism and entertainment scenes in Dubai.”

Fitness for All Ages

LIVE @ The Lake will include daily fitness group activities that will take place at the DSO’s official Dubai Fitness Challenge hub, which will run from October 29 to November 27. The sessions, including Yoga, Pilates, and combat sports, will be free of charge and open to joiners of all ages.

Community Health Awareness

The festival will also feature a community bicycle ride to raise awareness about breast cancer. In addition, the festival will host the VIS Community Run, organized in collaboration with the DSO-based Vernus International School.

Visitors will also have the chance to enjoy stage shows, entertainment for the whole family, an artisan market, and plenty of restaurants and cafés options.

Football Fanatics

LIVE @ The Lake will also host a family-friendly football village that celebrates all things football, including themed activities and entertainment. In addition, a zone will be allocated in the Radisson RED Hotel at Dubai Digital Park, with mega-screens covering the matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Winter Break

There will also be a winter festival at DSO, featuring national- and season-themed activities and games in a public area around a digital winter tree at the center, with children’s favorite characters at family-friendly stage shows.

LIVE @ The Lake will run from October 27 to December 30, 2022. For more details on the agenda and the daily activities, visit www.liveatthelake.net.