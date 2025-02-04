Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai witnessed a dynamic showcase of colour, culture, and celebration over the past week as Lunar New Year celebrations brought together nearly 200 nationalities and cultures that call the city home. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and powered by the collective efforts of the emirate’s extensive stakeholder network, a packed programme of thrilling entertainment, authentic culinary experiences, exclusive shopping experiences, and much more delivered enriching experiences for friends and families.

The vibrant celebrations provided a unique opportunity to strengthen cultural understanding and foster closer ties between residents and visitors of all communities, underscoring the city’s role as a leading global hub for cultural exchange, diversity, and inclusivity.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festival & Retail Establishment (DFRE), commented: “The success of the Lunar New Year celebrations is a testament to Dubai’s ability to unite a citywide network of valued stakeholders to craft truly memorable, unique, and enriching experiences for our residents and visitors. Bolstered by the collective efforts of our strategic partners across the public and private sector, this year’s festivities not only captured the essence of this significant festival but also reinforced Dubai’s position as a global hub for cross-cultural exchange and retail excellence. We are proud to have curated a programme where both our local and global communities could come together, celebrate, and create lasting memories together. It is this spirit and synergy that makes Dubai’s seasonal celebrations truly extraordinary, and enable us to deliver on the objectives of the D33 agenda to position Dubai as one of the world’s best places to live, visit, and work.”

Key highlights of this year’s celebrations included exclusive shopping promotions and grand raffles, exclusive hotel stay packages, themed dining offers, and vibrant cultural activations for the whole family across the city’s iconic destinations and attractions. Immersive entertainment, from dazzling fireworks to traditional dance performances, further underscored Dubai’s commitment to honouring diverse cultural traditions in a uniquely modern setting.

Baiju Kurieash, CEO and Managing Director of BUZ Management & Marketing LLC, commented on the Chinese New Year promotion, saying: “The Shop & Win Rewards promotion, organised by BUZ in partnership with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, was a tremendous success, capturing the interest of countless UAE residents. Beyond enhancing the festive spirit, the promotion created an exciting atmosphere of winning, giving customers rewarding opportunities to celebrate and win across participating malls in the city. Congratulations to the 20 winners who are taking home AED 5,000 each!”

Manal AlBayat, Chief Engagement Officer at Expo City Dubai said: “It gives us great pleasure to have organised the Lunar New Year Concert by Firdaus Orchestra at Expo City Dubai, as it embodies the legacy and spirit of Expo 2020, celebrating cultural diversity and inclusiveness at Al Wasl Plaza. This evening also highlighted the strong bond between the UAE and China—built on mutual respect and shared aspirations. Our collaboration across economic, technological, and cultural domains continues to flourish, unlocking endless opportunities for both nations”.

Fareed Abdelrahman, Managing Director, Retail Destinations at Dubai Holding Asset Management, said: “Cultural festivals, such as Chinese New Year, play a strategic role in strengthening Dubai’s position as a premier global destination. These events that we organise at Dubai Holding Asset Management’s destinations and malls, including Dragon Mart, foster cultural exchange, support the retail and tourism sectors, and drive economic growth, further establishing Dubai as a leading hub for retail, culture, and tourism.”

