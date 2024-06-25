Events in Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen created impactful platforms for dialogue and networking with local companies and institutions.

Chamber developed its network with new partners in the Chinese digital ecosystem.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, and Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) have successfully organised a promotional campaign in China to promote this year’s edition of Expand North Star, the world’s largest event for startups and investors, which will be hosted by the chamber at Dubai Harbour from 13 – 16 October.

The chamber held a series of events in Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen, where it met with more than 330 companies and 19 digital business partners to highlight the benefits of participating in Expand North Star 2024, which is organised by DWTC and hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

The events created impactful platforms for dialogue and networking with Chinese businesses and trade organisations. During the roadshow, the chamber continued to expand its network with new partners in the digital ecosystem and attract more Chinese participants to participate in the exhibition.

The roadshow also featured pitch competitions in each city for companies operating in diverse digital sectors including artificial intelligence, augmented reality, the Internet of Things, blockchain, robotics, network security, smart city technologies, cleantech, and medical technology. The winners of each competition received a fully funded opportunity to participate in Expand North Star 2024, as well entry to the semi-final stage of the Supernova Challenge, which will be held as part of the four-day event.

Expand North Star plays a vital role in attracting the global technology community to Dubai and serves as a valuable platform for innovation, collaboration, and building bridges with the world's leading technology influencers. The eagerly anticipated gathering connects the world’s most sought-after startups with innovators, investors, entrepreneurs, and the founders of global success stories to explore exciting growth opportunities emerging in Dubai and catalyse the future of the digital economy.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy is committed to driving the success of Dubai’s digital ecosystem and accelerating the emirate’s transformation into one of the world’s leading digital economies, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). Expand North Star forms a key part of the chamber’s strategy to cement Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for innovation and advanced technologies, as well as drive sustainable economic growth and development in the emirate and beyond.

