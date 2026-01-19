Dubai, UAE: Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for family wealth, with a growing number of international family offices choosing the city not as a secondary base, but as their primary centre of operations. Policy enhancements, regulatory clarity, and recent DIFC initiatives are accelerating this shift, particularly for families focused on long-term capital preservation, cross-border investment, and succession planning: the less glamorous, but most enduring, side of wealth.

Against this backdrop, the Family Office Summit Dubai, taking place on 11 February 2026, will bring together family offices and family holding companies under one roof. The summit has been deliberately scheduled a week before Ramadan, while calendars are still negotiable and decision-makers are still in town. Discussions will focus on the real challenges families face today, from governance and portfolio construction to emerging asset classes and global exposure.

Over the past six months, the summit has attracted strong interest from leading global institutions including Columbia Threadneedle, Allianz Global Investors, Select Equity, and several other major US and European financial firms. Many are increasingly focused on identifying private pools of capital in the region, a strategic alternative to joining the increasingly competitive institutional allocation queues at Mubadala or ADIA.

Previous editions of the summit have drawn high-profile family principals and senior decision-makers, including Hussain Dawood, one of Pakistan’s ten wealthiest individuals, alongside C-suite leadership from regional conglomerates such as Gargash Group, Al-Futtaim, and Al Masaood.

International participation continues to expand. From the United States, the 2024 Family Office Summit hosted a member of the Guggenheim family, who has since established Guggenheim Brothers Media in Abu Dhabi, recently announced at ADFW (Abu Dhabi Finance Week). Europe is also well represented, with speakers including PG3 Family Office, following prior participation from families behind the René Caovilla and Nestlé dynasties, among others.

Speaking about the summit, Obediah Ayton, Chairman of the Family Office Summit, commented, “Dubai is no longer regarded as a secondary base; it is rapidly becoming the primary hub for families managing global wealth. Our summit is intentionally differentiated. We focus on creating an organic and highly relevant experience that delivers real value.

Our objective is to build a lasting community, not simply host another event. While the region now hosts many family office conferences, our commitment is to remain ahead of the curve through continuous innovation and by setting the next industry benchmark.”

The Family Office Summit Dubai 2026 will address the most pressing themes shaping family wealth today, including:

Asia & Hong Kong: The Rising Strategic Gateway

The Rising Strategic Gateway Hedge Funds & Equities: Making a Comeback in 2026

Making a Comeback in 2026 Private Equity Still Leads: Where Capital Is Flowing

Where Capital Is Flowing Arts, Cars & Collectibles: Passion Assets with Purpose

Passion Assets with Purpose The Separation of Family Business and Family Wealth

The summit has also become a launchpad for tangible outcomes. Hillroute Capital, a multi-strategy quantitative hedge fund, recently secured a limited partner investment from a UAE-based family office following introductions made at the summit. VAR Capital has entered into a long-term partnership with wealth-technology platform Masttro, with several additional transactions which are yet to be announced publicly.

As Dubai continues to solidify its role as a global destination for private capital, the Family Office Summit Dubai provides a timely platform for families entering the region to connect with peers, advisors, and institutional partners shaping the next chapter of global wealth management.

For more information, visit:

https://familyofficesummit.ae/dubai/