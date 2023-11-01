Dubai- United Arab Emirates: The domain industry event in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) Domain Days conference kicks off today in Dubai, the 2 days leading event brings together 35 local and global speakers, 190 professional attendees and 35 companies, to discuss the latest trends in the industry and gain insights into the MENA region, including the newest topics around the industry, mainly the rise of Web 3.0 domains that are gaining traction worldwide and are dupped the future of the internet. Finally, the event focuses on the importance of the MENA region as a new hub for domains & hosting companies.

Domain Days conference aims to create a platform for domain investors, registrars, registries, monetization, and traffic experts, web 3.0/blockchain domain enthusiasts, hosting/cloud providers, SaaS providers, and industry enthusiasts to connect, collaborate, and stay updated on the latest trends and innovations in the domain industry.

Dr. Marwan Alzarouni, Strategic Advisor & CEO, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism & Dubai Blockchain Center, in his keynote speech said: “Dubai had a portfolio of physical goods and services that are now being digitalized and growing the digital economy. The system of online jobs, assets, marketplaces, and traders which has emerged across a range of online platforms, among those people, some earn and spend real money through online marketplaces on virtual assets and virtual labor, This economic activity – taking place in virtual environments, based on the trade in virtual marketplaces of virtual assets and virtual labor, but with real monetary value – is the virtual digital economy”.

Munir Badr is Founder and CEO of AEserver, and organizer of the Domain Days conference, in his presentation about the state of Middle East & North Africa (MENA) Domain Ecosystem, said: “There is room for diversity in business models and registry structure, liberalizing policies, making domain names more accessible and lowering fees, as well as make them more transparent and linear which can drive growth, but a sustained approach is needed. Establishing a strong circle of trust with all local and possibly international stakeholders is of paramount importance for TLD operators. Enhancing registry automation and opening to international registrars is essential to ensure long-term growth, and international registrars can intensify local competition, lowering retail prices and improving uptake.

The list of local and international speakers at Domain Days conference includes Dr. Marwan Alzarouni, strategic Advisor & CEO, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism & Dubai Blockchain Center. Mohammed Mubarak Al Falasi, manager digital resources, Telecommunication and Digital Government Regulatory Authority. Munir Badr, founder & curator / CEO, Domain Days / AEserver. Michael Riedl, CEO, Team Internet. Braden Pollock, Legal Brand Domains. Tess Diaz, Director, Channel Development it.com. Leonid Todorov, General Manager, APTLD. James Williams, Director of Programmes, Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF). Abdu Tarabichi, CEO, Domainsville. Adel alTerkait, Owner, DALLAL.com. Artur Grabowski, Co-Founder, Extendify. Ayoub Kehel, Founder, ArabDomainAcademy.com. Bill Anderson, Partner, TAX & ACCOUNTING,

Trade License Zone. Baher Esmat, VP, Stakeholder Engagement - Middle East and Managing Director Middle East and Africa, ICANN. And more.

The latest topics the professional speakers will discuss at the two days leading event, include: The state of Middle East & North Africa (MENA) Domain Ecosystem, empowering Arab Domain Name Investors, unveiling the Success Story: Morocco's Premier ICANN Registrar & Host, unlocking Opportunities: UAE Business Setup and Tax Regime for Digital Firms, exploring Local Cloud, Data Centers, and Connectivity, transformative Tales of Website Builders, control panels, and automation, fireside Chat: Web hosts are leaving money on the table with WordPress, Fireside Chat: How Miss Group became Europe’s fastest growing digital solutions provider, ICANN’s Multifaceted Approach to Mitigating Domain Name System (DNS) Abuse, the Power of Influence: How Businesses can Lead and Guide Domain Name Investor Communities.

