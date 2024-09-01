Doha, Qatar: Doha Film Institute, in partnership with Media City Qatar recently hosted the “Geekdom Game Development Workshop”; a key initiative designed to foster creative development among Qatar's youth. This collaboration between the two national organizations seeks to strengthen the foundation of a thriving creative industry and a robust media scene, aligning with the country’s vision for innovation and technological advancement.

The immersive game development workshop, in partnership with COREGAME and powered by Media City Qatar, was aimed at participants aged 13 to 17, and took place from August 12 to August 29, 2024, at Doha Film Institute’s headquarters. Conducted over 12 immersive sessions, the workshop fused theory with practice and covered essential topics including Introduction to Game Development, Understanding Game Design, Creating Game Elements, Basic Movement, Enhancing Gameplay, Animation and Interactivity, Collectibles and Scores, and Level Design and Testing.

The workshop’s modules were delivered by leading industry experts from Geekdom and COREGAME Technology Solutions. Instructors included Fadi Soufi and Dave Andrew who delivered intensive and varied sessions to aspiring creative participants. Instructors provided practical lessons to support participants with becoming more familiar with industry-standard software like Unity, Visual Studio Code and Aseprite. Throughout the workshop, each participant demonstrated their passion for game development and their eagerness to bring their ideas to life.

One of the attendees, Thani Al-Shibani, shared his experience: "As a participant in the ‘Geekdom Game Development Workshop,’ I felt like I was finally able to turn my passion for gaming into something real. The sessions were incredibly engaging and taught us everything from the basics of game design to actually creating our own game levels. I can’t wait to keep building on these technical skills—this experience has truly inspired my parents and I to explore a future in the game development industry for me."

Thair Khaled Al Anani, Director of Business Development, from Media City Qatar commented, “At Media City Qatar, in line with the Third Qatar National Development Strategy, we are dedicated to nurturing the next generation of creative talent. The ‘Geekdom Game Development Workshop’ is a perfect example of our commitment to providing young people with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. We are thrilled to see the passion and creativity these young participants brought to the table, and we look forward to supporting more initiatives like this in the future.”

Game development is a cornerstone of the creative industries, blending art, technology, and storytelling in ways that engage and inspire audiences worldwide. As one of the fastest-growing sectors, it not only fuels creativity but also contributes significantly to the global economy, generating billions in revenue and creating jobs across multiple disciplines. In 2024, the video games market is projected to reach a revenue of US$282.30bn and is expected to grow at an annual rate of 8.76% between 2024 and 2027, resulting in a projected market volume of US$363.30bn by 2027.

Abdulla Al Mosallam, Founder of Geekdom and Chief Administrative Officer of Doha Film Institute stated: “Qatar’s creative industries have experienced significant growth over the years, driven by local talent that continues to lead the way in inventiveness and ingenuity. Geek culture has become a dynamic and integral part of our creative community, providing a space where imagination thrives and new ideas are embraced. Hosting a game development workshop is not merely a technical endeavour; it serves as a powerful catalyst for innovation, fostering collaboration and inspiring young creators to redefine the possibilities of storytelling and technology. We are deeply grateful to our partners at Media City Qatar for their shared commitment to empowering the next generation of developers, designers, and artists as they shape our nation’s creative future on a global scale.”

Media City Qatar’s efforts through initiatives like the “Geekdom Game Development Workshop” continue to support the ongoing growth and development of the nation’s diverse creative industries. This includes sectors such as broadcasting, traditional and digital news, gaming, user-generated content, AI, and other advanced technologies, ensuring Qatar remains at the forefront of innovation and creativity.

Geekdom, Qatar’s largest one-of-a-kind pop culture event established by DFI in 2013, offers the community in Qatar unique opportunities for diverse new ways to connect with motion arts and visual storytelling, including art, film, music, video games, animation and television. The continued success of Geekdom has sparked the growth of a new national industry, with the opening of animation studios and pop-culture-focused stores that support the advancement of homegrown talent and creative industries.

-Ends-

ABOUT MEDIA CITY QATAR

Media City Qatar (MCQ) is an emerging, collaborative global hub for media companies, entrepreneurs, innovators, and creative talent, and a regional leader in the media industry, contributing to Qatar’s economic diversification. It accelerates the evolution of regional media to create a powerful and innovative ecosystem where exceptional ideas and content thrive. Media City Qatar was established to streamline necessary regulations, develop businesses, and unlock investment opportunities to support the media ecosystem in Qatar under its regulatory, developmental, and investment mandates.

Media City Qatar aims to foster a nurturing environment and a hub for traditional and digital media, technology, communications, research, and development. From broadcasting to traditional and digital newspapers, from gaming to user-generated content, and enabling AI and advanced technologies, Media City Qatar welcomes businesses across different media segments of various scales to join us in Doha.

For more information, visit www.mediacity.qa or follow us on

https://www.facebook.com/mediacityqa

https://www.linkedin.com/mediacityqa

https://www.instagram.com/mediacityqa

https://x.com/mediacityqa

ABOUT DOHA FILM INSTITUTE

Doha Film Institute (DFI) is an independent, not-for-profit cultural organisation, that supports the growth of the local film community through cultivating film appreciation, enhancing industry knowledge and contributing to the development of sustainable creative industries in Qatar. The Institute’s platforms include funding and production of local, regional and international films; skills-sharing and mentorship programmes; film screenings; the Ajyal Film Festival; and Qumra. With culture, community, learning and entertainment at its foundation, the Institute is committed to supporting Qatar’s 2030 vision for the development of a knowledge-based economy. For more info, please visit: www.dohafilminstitute.com

Twitter: @DohaFilm; Instagram: @DohaFilm; Facebook: www.facebook.com/DohaFilmInstitute