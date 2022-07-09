Doha, Qatar – Doha Festival City, Qatar's one and only choice for shopping, dining, and entertainment is celebrating Eid Al Adha with its visitors through a broad range of festive shows and family activities.

Doha Festival City visitors are promised a warm festive experience amidst seasonal decorations and animated celebrations for the whole family. In addition, guests will have the chance to avail a vast array of amazing Eid collections and promotions curated by Doha Festival City’s shopping and dining outlets exclusively for the occasion.

Shoppers are invited to enjoy exclusive offers across the Eid and Summer season from ACE Hardware Claire's, American Eagle Outfitters, Hugo, Maghrabi Optical and the recently opened Fifty One East Watches & Jewellery is offering new prices on selected items.

Commenting on the Eid festivities, Robert Hall, Doha Festival City’s General Manager, said: “We invite everyone to join us here at Doha Festival City in celebrating this joyous occasion together. Working closely with our retailers and dining outlets, we await you with amazing Eid-inspired collections and promotions from the Mall’s broad array of leading brands across fashion, accessories and homeware, as well as a rich variety of dining options to enjoy with friends and family during Eid.”

“In addition to our popular ongoing Summer Festival programme, we are delighted to offer additional attractions and activities to make Eid Al Adha at Doha Festival City an engaging memorable occasion for all its visitors!”, Robert concluded.

The Mall will be hosting special Eid shows for children and adults including a parade of stilt walkers and outstanding shows delivered during the ongoing Doha Festival City’s Summer Festival celebrations. The attractions include shows by football freestyler, boogie storm, and a bubble show at the stage in the mall’s Centre Court on the ground floor at three different show times: 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 8:00 p.m. The Centre Court is also hosting interactive activities and games for all – especially football fans – such as seated football, a football header challenge, foosball, a giant connect 4, a 360° photo booth, and VR games.

The Kids Festival, children’s entertainment corner at the Entertainment Node, will continue to offer arts and crafts activities, face painting, balloon twisting, and special kids’ shows every weekend. Children will also have the chance to meet and greet their favourite cartoon characters. The special Eid activations include henna painting, balloon twisting and more surprises.

Families can also enjoy the entertainment options at Doha Festival City’s Entertainment Zone, the largest dedicated entertainment space in Qatar, containing three one-of-a-kind theme parks, including Angry Birds World, Virtuocity and Snow Dunes, all managed by Leisure, a 100% Qatari owned operator. The Mall also provides the country’s luxury world-class cinema entertainment VOX 4D cinema complex boosting 18 digital screens.

In line with the preventative measures set out by the State of Qatar to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and to ensure a safe shopping environment for all, Doha Festival City commits itself to continuous necessary health and safety measures throughout the mall. This includes a thorough mall disinfection treatment on a weekly basis, robust cleaning, and sanitization operations during mall trading hours, 127 hand sanitizing stations installed in the areas that have commonly touched surfaces.

For more information on the mall’s operating hours please call on 4035 4444 or check https://www.dohafestivalcity.com/home/

About Doha Festival City

Doha Festival City is Qatar’s one and only choice for fashion, dining and entertainment. Bringing several firsts to Doha, this incomparable mall – is one of the largest such developments in the Middle East, offering almost a quarter of a million sqm of leasable space, providing something for everyone, and creating exceptional and memorable experiences with each and every visit.

Doha Festival City is home to famous brand names in retail, many of which have made their Qatar debut, including Harvey Nichols, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Dior Beauty Boutique. It also houses the country’s only IKEA, which has been open since 2013. There are over 100 places to dine and relax including restaurants, cafés, and casual dining outlets, from brands that are unique to Qatar including Jamie’s Italian, and Aimee’s Cafe.

Doha Festival City is also home to the Edge Fitness, a state-of-the-art fitness center, boasting a large area of training space with the latest top of the line equipment from Technogym, separate male, and female parts, as well as circuit training areas.

Doha Festival City has the country’s biggest world-class entertainment offering including a unique mix of indoor and outdoor attractions–from Qatar’s first VOX 4D cinema complex with 18 digital screens Theatre by Rhodes, to green spaces for outdoor exercise and Outdoor Leisure Trail cycling and three unique entertainment parks, including Angry Birds World, Snow Dunes and Virtuocity.

The world’s first Angry Birds WorldTM, introduced and developed by the leading location-based entertainment company Trimoo in partnership with Rovio Entertainment, opened in Doha Festival City in May 2018. The Park is an unparalleled family entertainment destination, inspired by the global gaming sensation and the blockbuster movie.

VIRTUOCITY™ is the region’s first dedicated gaming hub that merges the virtual world with the real world. Opened in December 2018, this entertainment park is equipped with full motion racing simulators, escape rooms and an astonishing multipurpose eSports arena. The venue offers an immersive digital experience for teens and adults.

Snow Dunes ™ is the first indoor snow park in Qatar, featuring a castle inspired by authentic Qatari architecture. It is based on an old folk tale about a wave of cold coming in the spring and covering the ground with a white mantle. The Park uses state-of-the-art technology to produce snow-white ice at temperatures of -4 degrees Celsius.

As a ‘Smart Mall’, Doha Festival City offers innovative digital options including free Wi-Fi and digital wayfinding to enhance consumer experience, and is easily accessible, offering 8,000 smart parking spaces and VIP valet services.

Doha Festival City’s new parking can accommodate additional 165 cars, providing easy access to the Luxury Area and the Edge Fitness, and a direct exit to Al Shamal Road, helping to avoid congestion during peak hours.

Doha Festival City’s exclusive Fashion TV ‘FFTV', broadcasted on the mall’s website and YouTube channel, brings Doha’s fashion personalities to showcase the mall’s host of retailers and unique fashion offering.

Festival Magazine, the Mall’s very own online lifestyle magazine, brings the readers to the front row of the mall’s latest happenings, uncovering the last fashion trends and offering previews of collections and exclusive offers available at the mall.

Doha Festival City applies stringent safety measures throughout the mall for its staff and visitors. This includes a thorough mall disinfection treatment on a weekly basis, robust cleaning, and sanitization operations during mall’s trading hours, 127 hand sanitizing stations installed at all commonly touched areas.

Doha Festival City won the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Award by Tripadvisor, based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, placing the Mall in the top 10% of the hospitality sector in the world.

For more information visit http://www.dohafestivalcity.com