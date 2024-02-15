Doha, Qatar:– Doha Festival City, Qatar’s ultimate destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, joined hands with the Ministry of Social Development and Family on an impactful activation dedicated for families, as part of its #FestivalCares CSR campaign.

From February 15th to February 17th, visitors are invited to participate in a special booth located at Center Court – 1st Floor (next to Cup of Joe) where they can pledge their commitment to preserving Qatari and family values. The initiative aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030's objective of recognizing the family as the cornerstone of societal empowerment and stability.

Participants can witness the growing number of supporters on a digital screen and can contribute their signed pledges to a collective wall, symbolizing unity and shared commitment to family values.

"Joining hands with the Ministry of Social Development and Family on this valuable initiative underscores our dedication to Qatar's vision, celebrating family values as societal cornerstones," says Robert Hall, Director of Asset Management at Doha Festival City.

