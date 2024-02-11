From February 13 to 16, the Village will host a wide range of fitness activities, including functional workshops, High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) challenges, Zumba sessions, Pilates, Yoga, dedicated Kids Area, and more.

Doha, Qatar – Doha Festival City, Qatar's ultimate destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, is thrilled to announce a four-day event dedicated to Sports Day, in collaboration with Edge Fitness and Spark Sense & Plan, set to captivate families and fitness enthusiasts alike. Scheduled from February 13th to February 16th, the event will run daily from 10 AM to 8 PM.

The event is designed in a vibrant outdoor space catering to all ages, promoting holistic health and active lifestyles. It is a celebration of well-being and community engagement, providing a perfect opportunity for families to come together and explore a spectrum of fitness activities in the recently launched outdoor space, The Village.

Visitors can partake in daily activities and workshops from 10 AM to 8 PM. In partnership with Edge Fitness, the specially curated space is designed for diverse fitness preferences and offers functional workshops, High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) challenges, Zumba sessions, Yoga, Pilates, and other high-energy exercises suitable for all ages. In addition, children under 10 years old will have dedicated Kids Area by Spark Sense & Play where children can take part in Spark Fitness and Let’s Move classes for 30 minutes sessions throughout the whole day.

Robert Hall, Director Asset Management, Qatar, expressed his excitement, saying, "We are thrilled to host the Sports Day event, promoting active lifestyles and well-being for the entire community. This event perfectly aligns with our commitment to providing a holistic shopping and entertainment experience. In line with our brand message 'It is My Place, My Choice', visitors can choose their preferred fitness activities in their own space."

