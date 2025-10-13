Doha, Qatar: As part of its preparations for the ninth edition of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2026), the Organising Committee convened a diplomat briefing to provide updates on the event's significant evolution as a global defence platform, its growing commercial impact, and its responsiveness to industry needs, alongside essential information and logistical arrangements related to participation.

The event took place at the Qatar Emiri Naval Forces base (Umm Al Houl), with the attendance of ambassadors, representatives from diplomatic missions, military and commercial attachés accredited to Qatar, alongside members of the media.

DIMDEX 2026 is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, Head of State and Supreme Commander of Qatar Armed Forces, and is organised and hosted by the Qatar Armed Forces. The event will take place from 19 to 22 January 2026 at the Qatar National Convention Centre, under the theme “A Global Hub for Defence Innovations: Invest in Possibilities to Shape a Secure Tomorrow”.

During his address, Staff Brigadier (Sea) Abdulbaqi Al-Ansari, Chairman of the Organising Committee of DIMDEX, underscored the event's remarkable journey and its critical role as a gateway for commercial opportunities and strategic partnerships within the global maritime defence sector. He emphasised the committee’s readiness to deliver a new and expanded edition of DIMDEX, highlighting its proven contribution to sparking collaborations, fostering networking, and facilitating significant commercial deals. The briefing also provided pertinent information for the participation of VIP delegations and visiting warships, assuring full logistical and administrative support for all participants.

“DIMDEX continues to grow in significance in light of the rapidly evolving challenges our world faces today, contributing to the advancement of defence capabilities essential for safeguarding national sovereignty, protecting resources, and ensuring the security and safety of nations and peoples. DIMDEX reflects the State of Qatar’s steadfast commitment to supporting security and stability and reaffirms its position as a prominent international event that attracts the world’s leading defence companies. It continues to open new horizons for cooperation and business opportunities, which has been clearly demonstrated through the notable growth in the numbers of exhibitors, delegations, and visitors, as well as in the value of contracts and agreements signed during previous editions”, he said.

“The exhibition will feature the participation of more than 200 national and international defence and related companies, in addition to 8 major national pavilions showcasing the latest innovations and military technologies. For the first time, DIMDEX 2026 will be extended to four days, and will host a series of specialised workshops introduced in direct response to exhibitor demand, demonstrating DIMDEX Organisers' commitment to understanding and addressing the needs of the commercial industry. These workshops, delivered by exhibitors from 20 to 22 January 2026, will present their advanced solutions, innovative technologies, and strategic insights on the future of maritime defence and security”, added Staff Brigadier (Sea) Al-Ansari.

He also highlighted the other activities accompanying the event, including the Middle East Naval Commanders Conference, organised this year in partnership with the Joaan Bin Jassim Joint Command and Staff College, as well as the hosting of high-level official delegations comprising ministers, ambassadors, naval commanders, and senior military and government officials. The event will also feature visiting warships at Hamad Port, open to delegations and visitors throughout the exhibition days, in addition to the sports tournament for the visiting naval crews.

Talking about this year’s conference, Staff Colonel (Air) Jarrah Sabah Al-Abdallah, from the Joaan Bin Jassim Academy for Defence Studies, partners of the Middle East Naval Commanders conference (MENC) stated: “The Middle East Naval Commanders Conference (MENC) will convene under the theme “Defence Diplomacy and Maritime Security Challenges”. The conference will serve as an academic platform to examine the intersection of defence diplomacy and maritime security, and to develop strategies aimed at enhancing stability at sea. It will also highlight the importance of multilateral frameworks in securing critical sea lanes and safeguarding nations’ economic and strategic interests. The conference will feature distinguished local and international speakers, naval commanders from across the globe, as well as leading academics, who will deliberate on the latest geopolitical trends and the evolving challenges to maritime security.”

The presentation highlighted DIMDEX’s significant role in offering extensive opportunities for networking and engagement with senior defence figures and delegations, including ministers of defence, chiefs of staff, naval commanders, coastguard leaders, and representatives from defence companies. The event enables bilateral and multilateral meetings designed to strengthen ties, foster relationships, and explore potential agreements and business contracts. Additionally, its dedicated Delegation Management System ensures the seamless coordination of meetings between exhibitors and national defence decision-makers from around the world.

The Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX) is a vital platform for showcasing the latest integrated and advanced defence innovations, offering exhibitors unique opportunities to secure business deals and achieve returns on investment. DIMDEX 2026 will feature a wide range of international companies specialising in advanced defence solutions and technologies, alongside emerging small and medium-sized enterprises seeking to strengthen their presence in the defence sector.

The exhibition space will span 40,000 square metres across seven halls at the Qatar National Convention Centre. The event also contributes to boosting the local economy by attracting thousands of participants and visitors, while enhancing the security and prosperity of the State of Qatar, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.