His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs: “We call for the continuation of collective efforts to achieve our shared objectives in strengthening the foundations of security, and we look forward with confidence to the tenth edition in 2028.”

Doha, Qatar: The ninth edition of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2026) concluded today, Thursday, at the Qatar National Convention Centre, under the gracious patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, Head of State and The Supreme Commander of Qatar Armed Forces (may Allah protect him), and hosted and organised by the Qatari Armed Forces.

The ninth edition of DIMDEX marked the largest in the event’s history since its inception. Over four days, it witnessed the participation of more than 200 local and international companies, alongside eight major international pavilions. The number of high-level official delegations exceeded 130, representing 82 countries. During the event, more than 70 agreements, contracts, and memoranda of understanding were signed, with a total value exceeding QAR 18.5 billion, further reinforcing DIMDEX’s position as one of the most prominent events on the global defence agenda.

The exhibition also attracted significant visitor turnout, with attendance exceeding 32,000 visitors, who visited the main exhibition in addition to the display of visiting international warships at Hamad Port.

DIMDEX 2026 showcased the latest innovations, technologies, and defence equipment across the maritime, land, and air domains, as well as support systems and advanced technologies, including cybersecurity solutions, anti-piracy systems, artificial intelligence, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C5ISR) systems, in addition to remote-control systems and unmanned platforms.

The event also featured the Middle East Naval Commanders Conference (MENC), held, under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs, in collaboration with the Joaan Bin Jassim Academy for Defence Studies. Convened under the theme “Defence Diplomacy and Maritime Security Challenges,” the conference brought together a distinguished group of experts, academics, and military leaders to discuss a range of regional and international issues and challenges, underscoring the importance of international cooperation in shaping solutions and enhancing security and stability. The conference served as a key platform for exchanging perspectives on maritime challenges and reaffirmed the State of Qatar’s position as a trusted platform for defence diplomacy and its commitment to supporting dialogue, cooperation, and collective security.

The outcomes of this edition confirm that DIMDEX has evolved beyond being a specialised exhibition to become a strategic platform contributing to the support of the national economy, the transfer of knowledge and technology, and the building of national capabilities, in line with the State of Qatar’s vision to enhance defence decision-making independence and the integration of its security ecosystem.

His Excellency Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs, praised the success achieved by the ninth edition of DIMDEX and the qualitative results it delivered.

His Excellency stated: “We are pleased with the significant success achieved by this edition at all levels. This leading international event embodies the vision of the State of Qatar to establish an integrated framework for defence cooperation founded on responsible dialogue, the exchange of knowledge, and the development of strategic partnerships. In light of rapid geopolitical and technological transformations, multilateral partnerships have become a fundamental pillar in achieving stability and sustainable security. DIMDEX has served as an effective platform that brings together decision-makers, military leaders, experts, and representatives of the defence industry in in-depth dialogue, underscoring the importance of coordination and integrated efforts in addressing shared challenges, particularly those related to waterways and freedom of navigation, given their direct impact on economic, social, and security sectors.”

His Excellency concluded: “We call for the continued pursuit of collective efforts to advance our shared objectives of strengthening the foundations of security. We look forward to the tenth edition in 2028, which we are working to establish as an even more impactful milestone in enhancing Nation’s defence capabilities to maintain stability, and further consolidating the State of Qatar’s position as a trusted and reliable international partner in global security.”