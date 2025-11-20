Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) and DIFC’s Innovation Hub today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Dubai Airshow, marking a defining step in advancing Dubai’s leadership in the global space economy.

The partnership will establish “Space for Earth Labs” a joint platform dedicated to accelerating the commercialisation and adoption of space technologies, connecting pioneering ventures with governments, industries, and financial institutions across the Global South. By linking innovation, finance, and policy, the initiative aims to position Dubai as the world’s foremost centres for the commercial application of space technologies, space finance and insurance, while cultivating the next generation of Emirati space entrepreneurs and reinforcing the UAE’s vision of a diversified, knowledge-based economy.

Housed within the DIFC Innovation Hub in partnership with MBRSC, Space for Earth Labs will serve as the launchpad for SpaceTech commercialisation. The platform will offer a fully integrated ecosystem — providing end-to-end support from venture licensing and co-working to curated start-up programs that help global innovators land, grow, and scale their technologies across the region.

The first initiative under Space for Earth Labs is a Geospatial Accelerator, developed in partnership with RELM Insurance, a leading specialty insurance for the space economy, artificial intelligence and emerging economic sectors. The program will invite global and regional scale-ups to pilot Earth Observation (EO) and AI-driven solutions tackling urgent challenges in climate resilience, environmental monitoring, infrastructure optimisation as well as insurance applications. Participating entities will include leading public agencies and corporates who will act as end-users of the technologies piloted.

Through this collaboration, DIFC and MBRSC will foster public–private partnerships that transform cutting-edge research and space data into commercially viable solutions with measurable impact — advancing national priorities in sustainability, innovation, and resilience.

The Geospatial Accelerator is now open for submissions, inviting innovators worldwide to scale their solutions through Dubai’s fast-growing SpaceTech ecosystem. Selected participants will receive soft-landing support and licensing facilitation, access to satellite imagery and data resources, mentorship from industry and policy experts, and direct engagement with UAE government entities for Proof-of-Concept (PoC) design and implementation.

His Excellency Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, MBRSC, said, “The partnership with DIFC reflects a decisive shift in viewing space not only as a domain of exploration, but as a catalyst for economic growth and real-world solutions. Through Space for Earth Labs, we are building the mechanisms that translate data, research and innovation into tangible value for governments, industries and society. By connecting the scientific depth of MBRSC with the entrepreneurial ecosystem of DIFC, Dubai is creating a model where the space economy directly contributes to sustainability, resilience and opportunity across the region.”

His Excellency Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said: “With more than 1,500 FinTech and innovation firms, a USD 4.2bn venture ecosystem, and world-first digital asset and venture-building frameworks, DIFC has become the region’s engine for FinTech and AI innovation. Through this partnership with MBRSC, we are extending that leadership into SpaceTech, creating a platform that connects pioneering ventures with capital, regulatory pathways, and commercial opportunities. Supported by RELM Insurance, Space for Earth Labs will anchor the emerging space economy in Dubai, reinforcing our commitment to shaping the future of finance and innovation.”

Operating from the DIFC Innovation Hub, Space for Earth Labs serves as a dedicated platform for SpaceTech entrepreneurship, financing, and insurance, with RELM Insurance playing a pivotal role in enabling next-generation insurance solutions for space and Earth observation missions. Its launch at the Dubai Airshow underscores Dubai’s growing leadership at the intersection of space innovation, artificial intelligence, advanced finance, and sustainability — reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to shaping the future economy from space to Earth.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 77 countries with an approximate population of 3.8bn and an estimated GDP of USD 11.2trn.

With a 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe, and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of 48,000 professionals working across over 8,000 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive AI, FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels, and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.