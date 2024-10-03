Dubai, UAE: Dicode Technologies LLC (Dicode) today announced a strategic partnership with the US-based WaHa Inc. (WaHa) a leading Atmospheric Water Generation, Dehumidification, and Air Conditioning technology company at the ongoing 26th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) organised by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

WaHa has developed a patented, low-cost, energy-efficient atmospheric water harvesting technology that provides a sustainable, point-of-use water source. The revolutionary WaHa Vaporator® transforms water extraction from air, delivering industrial-quality dry air and pure drinking water in any climate.

WaHa’s CEO, Mr. Frank Ramirez said “We are thrilled to partner with Dicode Technologies to bring our revolutionary WaHa Vaporator® technology to the GCC region. This collaboration represents a significant step towards addressing the water scarcity challenges faced by many countries in the area. By combining our innovative atmospheric water generation solutions with Dicode's expertise in tailored technology implementation, we are poised to deliver transformative, sustainable water sources that will benefit governments, businesses, and communities across the GCC. Together, we look forward to making a lasting impact on water security and resource management in this critical market.”

The innovative solution offers unmatched energy efficiency for Atmospheric Water Generation (AWG) and Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems, creating distributed, reliable, and cost-effective potable water sources worldwide. The WaHa Vaporator® operates independently of existing water supplies, producing water consistently regardless of weather conditions and scaling from personal to industrial sizes. It aims to meet the water needs of the GCC countries through sustainable resource management and climate control.

"We are dedicated to connecting leading global technology companies with the UAE’s sustainability goals. To support this mission, we are introducing the latest Atmospheric Water Generation (AWG) solutions to the UAE market. This collaboration will empower the government, businesses, and households to generate pure water from the air."

Dicode Technologies LLC is a leading provider of tailored global technology solutions in the UAE, driving innovation and growth across various industries. The company specializes in customized solutions in IoT/SaaS, Cybersecurity, Water Harvesting technology, Sustainability Solutions, Video Analytics, Digital Transformation/Marketing etc. These solutions will empower businesses to optimize operations and achieve sustainable growth.

Dicode is also set to launch a unique solution aimed at digitizing gas utilities through its unique Platform as a Service (PaaS) model. This innovative offering includes an advanced smart gas meter, a communication solution, and a world-class software platform. Designed to facilitate a swift and efficient transition from analog to smart meters, this PaaS model allows gas companies and other utilities to adopt new technology under a capex-to-opex framework.

WaHa is a pioneering climate technology company revolutionizing the cooling and water generation industries. At the heart of WaHa's innovation is the patented WaHa Vaporator® technology, a groundbreaking platform for solid desiccant regeneration that will disrupt the air conditioning, dehumidification, and atmospheric water generation (AWG) markets. WaHa operates multiple successful pilots of its WaHa Vaporator® worldwide, including in two GCC countries, West Texas, and Sweden. These machines successfully generate water in diverse climates and temperatures, functioning effectively even at relative humidity levels as low as 10%.