Dubai, UAE: Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) recently conducted a meeting with human resources managers and executive directors from several government entities in the Emirate, which was chaired by H.E. Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of DGHR Department. The meeting was held at Al Ittihad Museum with a goal to acquaint attendees with major ongoing and proposed projects of the department to improve workforce efficiency and performance and integrate best practices in the government’s work system.

During the meeting, the DGHR team highlighted several projects that align with the framework of the department's agenda to upgrade human resources in Dubai and lay the optimal foundation for developing methodologies to empower the cadres of the government work system.

H.E. Iman Bin Khatam, Director of Policy and Programme Support at DGHR, said: “At DGHR, we recognise the significance of cooperation, coordination, and collaborative efforts between the department and various stakeholders of Dubai government and this meeting comes in line with this belief. The key goal of the meeting is to enhance human resource capabilities in the emirate and swiftly attain the desired outcomes, further shaping a better future for this sector. We seek to adopt innovative approaches and integrate global best practices in our efforts to enhance the Emirati workforce as well as to support them to seamlessly adapt to rapid changes and meet future requirements. These ambitious projects aid us to establish a cohesive and supportive work environment that improves employee productivity, contributes attaining Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ goals, and reinforces Dubai’s prominent position in the global economy.”

Additionally, the department’s team discussed the dynamic role of the project for Measuring Workforce Productivity in the Government of Dubai in offering concise and accurate data and indicators in the field of workforce productivity across government entities that provide key services. The team further underscored that the framework seeks to evaluate performance to improve the efficiency of the government sector through optimal use of human resources in the government, ensuring the attainment of objectives of ‘We the UAE 2031’ and sustainable development goals.

The meeting also investigated the progress of the ‘Dubai Government Jobs Engineering’ project, which aims to support and reinforce human resource practices, including compensation and wages systems, learning and career development, workforce planning, and others, thus addressing these entities’ present and future workforce requirements. Furthermore, the meeting focused on the ‘Empowering Human Resources Departments in Government Entities’ project, which seeks to provide departments with the resources to stay updated on changes in the local and global workplace, as well as to create strategies for improving knowledge and abilities of human resource professionals through specialised training courses and the provision of resources for the application of best practices in the field.

The meeting then focused on the ‘General Framework for Government Human Resources Training - Future Skills Dubai’ project, especially considering its vital role in creating a competitive workforce equipped with key skills to keep pace with future changes, encouraging strategic sectors through digital transformation and supporting the UAE’s national economy. It will connect the training, advisory, and academic entities through a smart platform, which facilitates the exchange of knowledge and expertise and improves the effectiveness of training and development programs. In addition, the meeting discussed the ‘Review of Human Resources Law, Policies, and Regulations’ project, which is a leading initiative to develop a unified framework and tool for integrated government human resource management that is effective and resilient enough to address difficulties while also providing updated and flexible policies based on modern best practices and trends.

Furthermore, the meeting witnessed discussions revolving around the ‘Financial Allocations Decision Review’ project for Dubai Government employees, to evaluate the level of competitiveness of compensation and allowances that are required to ensure that remarkable competencies are attracted and retained. The meeting further provided information on the ‘Employee Experience’ project, which attempts to improve the working conditions for government employees in Dubai by analysing the way their work experience affects productivity and happiness as well as identifying areas that can be improved to guarantee the highest possible levels of job satisfaction and an improved work environment overall.

The key goal of these projects is to ensure Dubai’s capabilities and preparedness to encounter unanticipated future challenges and reinforce the emirate’s position as a global talent hub, which offers an ideal and integrated work environment for government employees. Additionally, it reflects the unwavering commitment of DGHR to create innovative policies and initiatives that boost the efficiency and productivity of the government workforce while making significant contributions to the sustainable development of Dubai.

DGHR Department aims to guarantee quality and leadership in human resources management globally, as well as a significant overhaul of the government’s work environment through these innovative initiatives and projects.

