Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) has officially wrapped up its participation as a strategic partner in this year’s edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII). Powered by The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute, of which DGDA is an established strategic partner, this year’s conference hosted an array of the world’s top CEOs, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders to discuss global solutions and the next frontiers of worldwide innovation.

The sixth edition of the Future Investment Initiative took place in Riyadh from Tuesday, October 25th, until Thursday, October 27th. Featuring four immersive summits - The New Energy Economy, Africa Risen, Building Better Crypto, and Clash of Generations -, FII offered unparalleled networking opportunities for a diverse range of attendees, high-level panel sessions, workshops, and marketplace debates.

The annual summit is organized by FII Institute, a non-profit foundation aimed at enabling ideas and solving pertinent challenges facing humanity. DGDA’s endorsement of the Institute and the three-day event is an extension of its organizational mission to build and redevelop Diriyah, one of the most important heritage sites and the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group Chief Executive Officer of DGDA and Richard Attias, Chief Executive Officer of The Future Investment Initiative Institute, were both in attendance at FII6 to sign a partnership to cement DGDA as a strategic partner for FII Institute and this year’s conference.

A delegation of DGDA team members attended the conference, while Jerry Inzerillo participated in a panel discussion titled “Destination KSA” where the company’s CEO highlighted the next steps in the DGDA’s strategic plan and showcased its ambitions to cultivate a unique experience for visitors to Diriyah.

“We were very proud to participate in this year’s edition of FII, a pivotal gathering that welcomed some of the brightest minds globally into Saudi Arabia,” commented Inzerillo. “By exchanging ideas and collaborating with industrial experts worldwide, DGDA’s endorsement of the conference and the FII Institute aims to raise awareness of the great work being done in Diriyah, and help our development of Diriyah into a modern hub of culture, heritage, commerce, and innovation.”

“Our participation in this year’s conference is a reflection of our commitment to creating a vibrant destination that will serve generations to come,” added Inzerillo.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Attias said, “FII Institute partners with leading organizations from around the world to address challenges in the four focus areas of the Institute - artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, education, healthcare, and sustainability. We value our strategic partnership with DGDA , which aims to create a better and more sustainable future for the residents and visitors of Diriyah. WE look forward to continuing our partnership for years to come.”

As the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, DGDA seeks to establish Diriyah as a modern, cosmopolitan city, a world-renowned cultural destination, and one of the greatest gathering places in the world.

About Diriyah

Diriyah is set to become Saudi Arabia’s foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination. As part of the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision, eleven square kilometers of Diriyah will be transformed into one of the world’s foremost historic tourism destinations. Diriyah is located within Riyadh province, just 15 minutes north-west of Riyadh’s city center. It is recognized as a symbolic center of inspiration for the generations of leaders that have led the Kingdom since the foundation of the first Saudi Arabian state in 1727. As the renewed cultural and historic capital of the nation, Diriyah will be designed and built with Saudi traditions and heritage in mind. The mixed-use traditional urban community will be created in an authentic Najdi architectural style, typical of Saudi villages of centuries past. Sitting at the cultural heart of Diriyah lies the historic city of At-Turaif. Built in 1766, At-Turaif is recognized as one of the world’s foremost mud-brick cities. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010, it is today set to become one of the nation’s must-see historic destinations. With cultural and lifestyle experiences at its heart, Diriyah will be enriched by entertainment, learning, shopping, dining, hospitality, residential and workplace offerings. On completion, it will be home to a population of 100,000 residents, workers, students and visitors and will celebrate the rich cultural history of Saudi Arabia. The development will feature an array of world-class cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, office and residential areas, including 38 hotels, a diverse collection of museums, a bustling retail heart and over 100 places to dine. The existing Bujairi Terrace will soon be home to Riyadh’s new premium dining hub, enjoying uninterrupted views of At-Turaif; and the 141-key Samhan Heritage Hotel. Wadi Hanifah, a two square kilometer space accessible from the escarpment walk, will provide passive and active recreational spaces and boutique hospitality venues; places to unwind and spend the afternoon with family and friends in the beautiful wadi surroundings.

About Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA)

Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) was established in July 2017 to preserve Diriyah’s history, celebrate its community and develop the historic UNESCO World Heritage site of At-Turaif into one of the world’s greatest gathering places at the heart of Saudi Arabian culture and heritage. We are focused on the protection and preservation of the Kingdom’s history including the stories of our forefathers as well as our physical heritage. In line with design, development, and preservation standards, DGDA will create an environment that enhances Diriyah’s historic, national and international relevance including the preservation of At-Turaif. DGDA is transforming Diriyah into one of the region’s foremost destinations for cultural knowledge-sharing activities and international events. We aspire to develop Diriyah into a global gathering place by creating rich experiences that narrate the stories of our history, instilling a sense of Saudi Arabian pride and creating globally renowned destinations and landmarks. The Authority is ensuring Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by leading hospitality brands, fine dining experiences and world-class retail offerings. We are devoted to enabling the people of Diriyah to achieve their goals. DGDA will celebrate the local community, showing social, cultural and historical achievements, connecting with the roots of the Saudi state and creating solid foundations on which to build the best possible future for the community. DGDA works alongside Diriyah’s executive bodies, as the primary regulator for the supervisory area (190sqkm) and will exercise best practice in Land Management and Building Permit and License issuance and oversight.