UAE, Dubai: The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) participated in the regional research seminar on "Violence against Women and Girls, its Causes and Consequences" in the Middle East and North Africa. The seminar was organized by the Kuwaiti Union of Women's Associations in collaboration with the Geneva Institute for Human Rights in Switzerland. The United Nations Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women and Girls, Reem Al Salem, also participated in the event, which took place in Kuwait from May 16 to 18 2023.

HE Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of DFWAC, was featured as an official speaker in a session titled "Moving Forward to Eliminate Violence Against Women". She highlighted DFWAC's efforts in raising community awareness on issues of violence against women, presenting the Foundation's key programs and initiatives aimed at combating domestic violence and violence against women in general.

Al Mansouri emphasized the critical role that the eradication of violence against women plays in the social and humanitarian progression of a country. She also noted its impact on the scientific, technological, and artificial intelligence sectors. Furthermore, she pointed out that violence is a significant interruption to women's development and their vital contribution to shaping future generations.

The Acting Director General cautioned about the severe repercussions of violence on women's psychological and physical health, which undermines their crucial role in education and upbringing. She also recounted the journey of DFWAC, and the extensive experiences and accomplishments achieved during its long-standing tenure, enabling the Foundation to meet its objectives.

HE Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri lauded the efforts of the Kuwait Federation of Women's Associations, the organizer of the regional event, which provided a platform to exchange innovative ideas and learn about the various experiences and challenges faced by relevant authorities and institutions.