Dubai:- Dubai Financial Market (DFM) announces its International Investor Roadshow in collaboration with J.P. Morgan, to be held on November 20–21, 2023, in New York City. This will be the DFM’s fourth roadshow for this year and the second in New York, following highly successful events in London and Singapore.

The event aims to provide international investors with a unique opportunity to engage with prominent Dubai-based companies, explore exciting investment prospects in the UAE and underscore DFM's dedication to extending its global investor outreach while highlighting the strength of Dubai's capital markets landscape.

This prestigious roadshow will feature one-to-one meetings with Dubai’s leading blue-chip companies, including DEWA, DFM, Du, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emaar Properties, Emaar Development, Emirates NBD, Empower, Salik, Taaleem and Al Ansari Financial Services. These influential organizations present a diverse range of investment opportunities and hold significant impact on the regional and global economies.

Commenting on the roadshow, Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, said, “We are pleased to join forces with J.P. Morgan for our second investor roadshow in New York. This aligns with a pivotal juncture in Dubai's economic landscape, characterized by unparalleled growth and abundant opportunities. We believe this investor roadshow presents an invaluable opportunity for investors to directly engage with the region's leading companies. It serves as an exclusive platform for them to access the latest developments, gain in-depth insights and explore promising investment prospects in Dubai and the broader UAE region, making it a truly unique and enriching experience."

Dubai's emergence as a global financial center is further underscored by DFM's strong performance in 2023. The marketplace has successfully attracted a growing number of foreign investors, sustaining positive momentum. Notably, In the first nine months of 2023, DFM has welcomed 35,357 new investors to its platform, with 72% of this being international investors. Additionally, there is a noticeable trend among international investors as their activity in the secondary market has increased to 47%, and their share of the total market capitalization now stands at 20%.

Hamed Ali further highlighted the appeal of Dubai's Capital Markets, stating, "Over the past couple of years, we have witnessed a notable surge in foreign investor participation in Dubai capital markets, thanks to the resounding success of our international roadshows. Furthermore, in 2023, DFM delivered a stellar performance, with our index increasing by 25%, outshining most global peers and solidifying its position among the leading MENA indices. This is precisely what investors seek - a market where they can witness substantial returns while investing in high-quality assets."

DFM PJSC reported a remarkable 109% rise in Net Profit during the first nine months of 2023. The strong performance was further boosted by the growing participation of institutional investors, who accounted for a significant share of 56% of the trading value.

About Dubai Financial Market:

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) was established as a public institution with its own independent corporate body. DFM operates as a secondary market for the trading of securities issued by public shareholding companies, bonds issued by the Federal Government or any of the local Governments and public institutions in the country, units of investment funds and any other financial instruments, local or foreign, which are accepted by the market. The DFM commenced operations on March 26, 2000 and became the first Islamic Shari’a-compliant exchange globally since 2007. Following its initial public offering in November 2006, when DFM offered 1.6 billion shares, representing 20 per cent of its paid-up capital of AED 8 billion, DFM became a public joint stock company, and its shares were listed on 7 March 2007 with the trading symbol (DFM). Following the IPO, the Government of Dubai retained the remaining 80 per cent of DFM Company through Borse Dubai Limited. www.dfm.ae

