Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s Youth Council organised a Skills Day in collaboration with Skill Lab, an initiative run by prominent young Emiratis. The event was held to mark World Youth Skills Day 2024, observed annually on 15th July, and in alignment with the National Youth Agenda 2031, which aims to empower the youth and hone their skills. A total of 55 young employees from DEWA attended the event, which featured technical workshops designed to develop the skills of DEWA’s youth in different areas.

“We support the efforts of DEWA’s top management to foster a positive work environment that encourages the youth to unleash their skills and creativity and provides them with more opportunities to innovate, excel, and gain new experiences. This allows them to achieve their aspirations, support their projects, and develop their talents. We collaborate with various local and international entities to consolidate the national identity and the spirit of teamwork, enabling the youth to be a key pillar in supporting DEWA’s global excellence and leadership in all aspects. DEWA’s Youth Council strategy focuses on five main pillars: values, the National Identity, continuous education, professional development, future accelerators, and innovation,” said Aysha Mohammad Alremeithi, DEWA’s Youth Council President.

“We highly appreciate the ongoing efforts of DEWA and the Youth Council in encouraging the youth and helping them discover their talents. The distinguished young employees share their experiences and expertise, showcasing their excellence. I was excited to participate in the workshop and encourage young people to try out new experiences that help them discover their passion,” said Fatma Hassan Mohammad Ahli, Senior Engineer - Network Study – Power & Water Planning.

“DEWA always gives us the chance to explore new areas to expand our knowledge and skills. It supports our growth and development by organising useful and fruitful activities. I look forward to implementing what I have learnt in the workshop at home and at work,” said Aliya Mohammed AlMehairi, Senior Accounts Officer – Finance.

“The activities organised by DEWA’s Youth Council cover new and diverse fields every time, providing us with additional skills that we can invest in both personally and professionally,” said Sultan Bader Hussian Abdulla Albahri, Engineer - Distribution Inspection - Distribution Power.

